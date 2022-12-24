RHOBH Alum Claims Ex Had an Affair with Co-Star

Brandi Glanville’s 9-year marriage with Eddie Cibrian ended in 2010 after his affair with LeAnn Rimes but the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has now accused her ex-husband of also cheating on her with actress Piper Perabo back in 2004. Cibrian has denied Glanville’s claims.

Glanville told Page Six in an interview that she believes Cibrian was “f******” Perabo while the two were shooting “The Cave.” She said, “They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think, and [Perabo] was a horrible c*** to me.”

The former RHOBH star said she saw Perabo flirting with her then-husband Cibrian in front of her, which shocked her and made her uncomfortable. Cibrian told the publication in a statement that “this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now.” He said he felt “sad” that he even had to address his ex-wife’s claims and called the situation “unnecessary.”

Brandi Glanville Said She Confronted Eddie Cibrian at the Time & He Denied It

Glanville told Page Six that she “made friends on set” and that’s how she was told that Perabo and Cibrian were “f******.”

She claimed that when he got home afterward, she told him she was done with their relationship and leaving him. Glanville said that Cibrian “convinced me that it wasn’t true” and she ended up staying with him. She said they had their newborn and that at the time, she felt that he was the “love of my life.” The Bravolebrity also claimed that Cibrian told her she was being “crazy” and “jealous” over the situation.

“And I was like, ‘All right,'” she spilled. “I was in love. Like, I was blindly in love with the man.” Cibrian denied having an affair with Perabo and told Page Six, “Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true.”

Brandi Glanville & Eddie Cibrian Were Married 9 Years & Divorced in 2010

Cibrian and Perabo starred together in “The Cave,” which was filmed in 2004 in Romania and Mexico and was released in 2005. At the time, as Glanville mentioned, she and Cibrian had a 1-year-old son, Mason, who was born in June 2003. Their second son together, Jake, was born four years later in April 2007.

In 2009, Us Weekly reported that Cibrian was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes, having met on the set of “Northern Lights.” Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville in August 2009 and it was finalized in 2010, nine years after they first tied the knot. In 2011, Cibrian and Rimes got married and the two are still going strong.

As RHOBH and “Vanderpump Rules” viewers know, Scheana Shay also spoke about unknowingly dating Cibrian while he was still married to Glanville. She said she began dating him in 2006 until she called it off several months later after finding out he was married.

While Glanville and Shay previously feuded over it, they have since squashed their issues and Glanville has said she’s grateful for Shay. “When I found out about her, she saved me because I left him,” Glanville told Bravo TV. Glanville and Rimes have also both opened up about having a great relationship despite their past ups and downs.

