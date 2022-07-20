Brandi Glanville on Ex-Housewives Who Talk About Death: ‘It’s A Downer’

In “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, episode 5, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personalities Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong got into an argument. Glanville eventually brought up the suicide of Taylor’s late husband Russell Armstrong, which led Dorinda Medley to ask “How about if your son died?” The remark caused Glanville to leave the table. Dorinda also mentioned that she has been a widow following the death of her husband, Richard Medley, in 2011.

While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Glanville discussed death and shared that she occasionally talks to her deceased loved ones. She explained that she believes “they’re looking over [her].” She clarified that she has “a weird thing with death.”

“Like when people talk about it, it really, really upsets me but because I feel like we should be talking about – if we are all, here and now in the present and living our best lives and not dwelling because they are going to be there forever,” said the former “RHOBH” star.

She then referenced her experience on “RHUGT” season 2.

“I think when people that like, especially ex-Housewives when they gather in a house together like death is like continuously brought up, it kind of is a downer. It’s a downer, especially if you don’t know the person that’s dead, it’s like well, I feel horrible about feeling horrible because I don’t know that person,” said Glanville.

She went on to say that she believes “you should talk to your dead people by yourself.”

Phaedra Parks Shared that She Enjoyed Spending Time With Brandi Glanville

In May 2022, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks appeared on Glanville’s podcast to discuss her experience on “RHUGT.” She shared that she became close to her co-star after filming the series.

“I fell in love with Brandi. First off, I was like for real because I didn’t come in with any judgements or anything. We’re both Scorpio women so we obviously have a sultry side but you’re like a little devil on my shoulder, you know, all the crazy stuff, I’m thinking you’re saying,” said Parks.

She went on to say that she enjoyed filming the series.

“I’m so happy that I did it. I’m so happy I got to meet you. I’m so happy we connected, you know, because Housewives can be crazy. But you know, to have a positive experience is really a good thing,” said Parks.

Glanville then shared that she was fond of the “RHOA” star before meeting her.

“I was a fan of yours going in because I watched the show and I had so many questions for you because I was like your number one fan,” said the reality television personality.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Brandi Glanville’s Interaction With Taylor Armstrong

While recording an episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, “RHUGT” star Tamra Judge, shared her thoughts about Glanville’s interaction with Taylor.

“It was an intense scene. Intense. And you have to remember so much happens and they consolidate it so you don’t see everything because otherwise you’d be 20 episodes in. So it was more intense than normal,” said the “RHOC” alum.

