LOOK: Fans Think Brandi Glanville ‘Ruined Her Face’

Fans think “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star Brandi Glanville changed her face too much since her time on RHOBH.

On June 15, Glanville posted a photo ahead of her media obligations for the new show.

“Prepping for #rhugt premiere week,” Glanville wrote on the post. “Got my eyebrows touched up by my brow babe @kellie.rose.collins If you’re in need of microblading, she’s your girl!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Blast Brandi Glanville for Changing Lips & Cheeks: ‘The Fear of Aging Is Destroying a Beautiful Woman’

Fans took to the comments to roast Glanville about her appearance.

“What happened to your lips,” someone asked. “Hope that is a temporary condition – I’m a big fan but I liked the old Brandi face.”

“I feel sorry for someone who was naturally beautiful to begin with, messing up her face. Who said fish lips were attractive?” another fan pointed out.

“she was very pretty, what happened to getting older gracefully… I actually didn’t recognize her,” someone wrote.

“It looks like she’s has more than her lips done. I don’t remember her cheeks looking like that either!” a fan commented.

“Yeah she’s had a lot of work done on those cheeks too,” a fan said. “She was so pretty – why did she do this to herself?”

“I hardly recognised Brandi.. Why do these gorgeous women want to ruin their faces…” someone asked.

“You were so gorgeous before Botox and fillers,” a fan pointed out.

“Girl stop with the fillers!!! Jeez!!!,” a fan said.

“U do look good , but ur losing ur unique beauty w these fillers and Botox,” someone wrote.

“The lips ruin you pretty face,” a fan commented.

“You are so pretty without the filler! It looks weird! Sorry,” someone else wrote.

“You look like Joan Rivers step away from the plastic surgery,” another fan said.

“Honestly?? The fear of aging is destroying a beautiful woman,” a fan commented.

“Don’t they realize they were beautiful the way they are. All that surgery has her looking rough,” someone pointed out.

“Please stop. You are to beautiful and confident to fall into fillerville,” a commenter wrote.

“This is so sad. Smh,” someone said.

“You always made fun of Rinnas lips…hmm yours are bigger,” someone said pointing out Glanville’s past history with former RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna.

“Age gracefully, babe! No need for all that work. Be you!” a fan wrote.

“Thought this was Diana Jenkins. Stop with the face work!” someone wrote.

Brandi Glanville Says She Wouldn’t Fit on RHOBH Anymore: ‘It’s a Different Show Than What I Used to Shoot’

Ahead of the premiere of the housewives spin-off show, starring Glanville, Page Six spoke with the former housewife about potentially returning to the show.

“Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot,” she told the outlet. “When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, ‘You go and whatever happens, happens.’”

Glanville says the show is “less authentic” than it was when she was on it and for that reason, she would not be a “good fit” anymore.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Gives Birth