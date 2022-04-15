Brandi Glanville Shares Throwback Photos & Fans Can’t Get Over Them

Brandi Glanville shared a couple of black-and-white photos from her high school days on Instagram, and fans can’t get over how different she looks.

Glanville joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2011, and left in 2015.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season. The past four years have been amazing, a complete rollercoaster of a ride. I will always be thankful to Bravo for the opportunities that have come along with doing this pop culture phenomenon of a show. In the meantime, I’m working hard on my podcast, my new wine business, and my clothing line. And keep an eye out for my next adventure that will show everyone a more well-rounded side of who I really am,” Glanville said on an episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast, according to Bravo’s “Daily Dish.”

In 2022, she filmed the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” which is expected to be released later this year on Peacock.

The reality television star was raised in Sacramento, California, and attended John F. Kennedy High School, according to Sactown Magazine.

“Taking it back to the 916,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#FBF #HighSchoolDayz #SacTown.” Glanville appeared to posing in her bedroom. She was standing in front of a bed, and a Def Leppard poster could be seen on the wall behind her.

She was wearing a floral minidress and a pair of black boots. She had her blond hair up in a ponytail and accessorized with large hoop earrings. Fans couldn’t help but point out that Glanville looked like a model in the throwback snaps.

Glanville Started Modeling After High School

Glanville put her height — 5’10” — and her slim figure to work when she got an opportunity to go to an open call when she was just 17-years-old. In an interview with Sactown Magazine, Glanville said that she was approached by a scout at a local mall just after she graduated high school.

She was invited to an open call, and she went. From there, her modeling career took shape.

“I was more of a runway girl than a print girl. Almost every big designer you can think of, I’ve been in their show. My first big show was Valentino. I did Armani a ton, Chanel and Versace. I’ve lived in Tokyo, Hamburg and Munich—I’ve lived everywhere. I had a great experience,” she told the outlet.

Glanville Has Shared Photos From Her Modeling Days Before

Glanville is very active on social media, and she has shared plenty of throwback photos from her days working as a model.

For example, in September 2021, she shared a photo from a modeling shoot, asking fans if they like her hair “darker or lighter.” She used the hashtags “#backintheday” and “#modelingdayz,” to let her followers know that the picture was from a job she did years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Glanville took to Instagram in 2016 to share a headshot from her modeling days. The photo featured a stamp from L.A. Models, the agency that represented Glanville at the time.

