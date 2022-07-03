2 Former ‘Real Housewives’ Reveal They Had Abortions

Two former stars of “Real Housewives” revealed they had abortions in their teens.

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville and former RHONY star Jill Zarin told Cohen they had abortions in the past while discussing the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Jill Zarin & Brandi Glanville Had Abortions in Their Teens: ‘I’m Horrified About What Happened’

“I’m horrified about what happened … with Roe v. Wade. I myself had an abortion when I was in my late teens,” Zarin said on the show. “It was my choice, and I don’t know how my life would have been different today [had I kept the baby].”

Zarin’s adult daughter Ally was on stage with Zarin during the admission, tending to the WWHL bar.

Glanville, who was appearing alongside Zarin to promote their appearance on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” also said she’d had an abortion.

“I did at 17,” Glanville said. Glanville has two sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, Mason, 17, and Jake, 13.

This isn’t the first time that Zarin admitted to the abortion. She posted on her Instagram Story on the day the case was overturned.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, on this planet, as a woman, as an American, as a human being, that men took away the right for us to choose what to do with our bodies,” she wrote. “I had an abortion when I was in my late teens, and my life would have been so dramatically affected. Who knows, I may have put it up for adoption and wondered my entire life, ‘Was it a mistake?’”

Many celebrities have admitted to having abortions following the landmark ruling including Halsey, who wrote about her abortion in Vogue.

“My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

Dorinda Medley Reveals Why Brandi Glanville Had to Sleep on the Pull-out Couch: ‘I Always Get It Wrong’

When the ladies arrived at Bluestone Manor, Dorinda Medley showed them each to their pre-assigned rooms. When Glanville got to her room, she realized she’d be sleeping on a pull-out couch, rather than a bed as the other ladies had.

“I’m on vacation, you give me a pullout couch?” Glanville said on the show. “I thought Dorinda liked me.”

While appearing on WWHL, Medley was given a chance to address the slight.

“This is not a hotel. It’s a house,” Medley said. “Listen, I try to lay it out the best I can. I always get it wrong. But let me just say: I needed to put Tamra and Vicki together. Then I wanted Eva to be by Phaedra… and then Jill was coming, and god forbid I didn’t give her [one of the main rooms]. See where we’re going with this?”

