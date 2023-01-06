Brandi Glanville Reveals RHOC Alum ‘Is No Longer Invited’ on Her Podcast

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville revealed former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd is not welcomed on her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.”

While recording a January 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and RHOC star Tamra Judge, Glanville shared she had a recent interaction with Dodd that upset her. The former model explained that she had invited the RHOC alum to record a December 2022 episode of her podcast. However, she decided to “cancel her the day of” as one of her sons “had a medical emergency.” Glanville then claimed Dodd “immediately texted [her]” and asked if she canceled because she returned to the RHOBH cast for its upcoming thirteenth season.

“I said ‘no Kelly, first of all, I’m not on Housewives, they don’t even know what is happening with the show.’ I go ‘my son is having a medical emergency,’ and then she’s like ‘okay,’” said Glanville.

The former RHOBH star also stated that she requested Dodd to not publicly mention her son’s health.

“I told her about my child and I said ‘can you please not talk about it?’ And then she’s talking about it, so she’s no longer invited to my podcast. And they can go and talk s*** about everyone, it’s fine,” shared Glanville.

Kelly Dodd Addressed Brandi Glanville’s Comments

Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, addressed Glanville’s “Two Ts In A Pod” comments in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel on January 5, 2023. Leventhal stated that Glanville’s “booker,” Himel Khan, emailed them about the podcast cancellation without any details as to why Glanville could not record. The RHOC alum then shared that she believed the former model wanted to distance herself from her as she may be returning to RHOBH. Dodd explained she was under the assumption as Glanville had posted a video of herself holding a diamond on Twitter. She also asserted she waited until the day after Glanville’s cancellation before texting her.

“The only reason why I texted her, I swear to god is because I saw that cryptic message and I wanted to know if she got on ‘Housewives,'” claimed the 47-year-old.

Dodd shared a screenshot of her alleged text exchange with Glanville, which showed her congratulating the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant on her return to Bravo and inquiring if she was “scared” to have her as a guest. According to the screenshot, Glanville replied: “No babe I’m not doing housewives my son is in the hospital please keep that private.” Dodd and Leventhal also asserted that they did not share details about Glanville’s son. However, Dodd noted she mentioned that the RHOBH alum “had a family thing” she needed to attend to in a December 28, 2022 YouTube video. The mother of one then shared she did not care if the “Life of a Housewife” singer bans her from her podcast.

“She says I’m not allowed to go on her podcast. Girl, I have more followers than you on Instagram, you dumb b****. Like what are you talking about?” said Dodd with a laugh.

Brandi Glanville Commented on Rumors of Her RHOBH Return on Twitter

On December 27, 2022, Glanville took to Twitter to address rumors that she was returning to RHOBH for its upcoming season. She shared she did not know any information about the RHOBH season 13 cast.

“Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me in Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!but thanks for the love,” stated Glanville.

The mother of two also noted that she was focusing on her son’s health.

“Right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him,” wrote the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

RHOBH season 13 has not yet started production.