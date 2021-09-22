Brandi Glanville Reveals Whether or Not She Is Speaking to Kim Richards

Let’s talk about the friendship.

During a recent September 2021 interview with People, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville revealed the current status of her friendship with Kim Richards, and her answer might surprise you.

“We aren’t talking right now,” Glanville revealed to the outlet. “I can’t even tell you what happened. The last time I talked to her was on New Year’s Eve. But we have had a real, best friendship. We’ll speak again. And I know it will be fine in the end.” Over the past few years, Richards and Glanville had grown to be inseparable from each other, even though they had a rocky friendship while on theshow. However, all of these past disagreements seemed to have resolved themselves. During an episode of last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards’ sister, Kyle Richards, even admitted that she was “happy” to know that her sister had a friend in Glanville.

“Even when Kim and I weren’t getting along, I was always happy knowing that Brandi was a good friend to her,” Richards admitted in a confessional interview during episode 11 of season 10. “I think that says a lot about her character.”

Glanville Said That She and Richards Got Into a ‘Hot Tub Fight’

Although Glanville didn’t disclose too much about her fallout with Richards during her September 2021 interview with People, she did divulge some more details while appearing on “Bravo’s Chat Room” in August 2021.

“Kim and I are not speaking at the moment and I have zero idea why,” Glanville explained during her appearance. “This happens very often with us. But I’m talking to [her sister] Kyle [Richards]. We take breaks because we will murder each other.” Glanville continued, “Kim and I, [we were] best friends and we will be again. We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don’t know what happened — I know what happened — but we’re not talking at the moment.” The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also added at the time, “The hot tub fight, literally, I was like, ‘Where are the cameras?’ She was drowning me, but, we were having fun.”

Viewers Might See Glanville on Their Screens Again Soon

Even though Glanville’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” days might be over, there’s a good chance that viewers will be seeing her on their screens again soon. According to Us Weekly, Glanville will be included in season two of “Real Housewives All-Stars” on Peacock, which will feature former ‘wives from different franchises. Glanville will be filming with many former stars, including Dorinda Medley from “The Real Housewives of New York,” and Tamra Judge from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“The girls have been in touch and are texting each other,” an insider recently told Us Weekly. “They’re looking forward to returning to the Housewives in some capacity as some didn’t even expect to be asked back.”

Season one of “Real Housewives All-Stars” is expected to air later this year on Peacock.

