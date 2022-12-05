Brandi Glanville Reveals Whether She Would Support LeAnn Rimes If She Became a Bravo Star

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville divorced her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian in 2010 after nine years of marriage. The former couple shares two sons, Jake Cibrian, 15, and Mason Cibrian, 19. Eddie is currently married to singer LeAnn Rimes.

During a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts in A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Glanville spoke about her relationship with Rimes.

Brandi Glanville Shared Her Thoughts About LeAnn Rimes

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Glanville revealed she and her sons are fond of Rimes. The 50-year-old also shared she would support the “How Do I Live” singer if she decided to become a “Real Housewives” star. She noted she would be willing to co-star with her if she was given the opportunity.

“Yeah, it’s so crazy because LeAnn and I really do get along, very well,” asserted the former RHOBH star.

She clarified that she does not think the singer would be interested in starring in a “Real Housewives” franchise. Glanville also noted she believes Eddie would be against appearing on a Bravo series.

“I don’t think she would do it. And honestly like Eddie would never do it. I know him way too well. You know, he’s like a Latin guy, he’s like h*** no,” said Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Revealed She Has Been Disagreeing With Her Ex-Husband

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Glanville revealed that she has been at odds with Eddie. She shared they have arguments about parenting their eldest son. The RHOBH alum explained her ex-husband disagrees with her belief that Mason should be working while he is a college student.

“We’re still splitting the cost of everything and we do not see eye to eye on things. Like I’ve a job since I was 12, always working. [Eddie] was like that too so I don’t understand,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

She clarified that her 19-year-old son has booked a few modeling jobs, but noted he “had his foot in the door” by having parents in the industry.

Brandi Glanville Revealed She Would Like to Return to RHOBH

During an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Glanville revealed she would be interested in returning to RHOBH.

“Duh, yeah, they need me,” quipped the mother of two.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Glanville shared her thoughts about RHOBH season 12. She referenced that Lisa Rinna alleged that Kathy Hilton acted aggressively and made negative comments about her castmates.

“I think that with Lisa when she puts her heart into something, she goes full in, she’s the best Housewife she can be, she’s the best actress she can be, she’s the best mom and she did what she’s been doing in the past,” said the reality television personality.

She clarified that she has had difficulty formulating an opinion regarding Rinna’s claims, as Hilton’s alleged meltdown was not captured on camera.

“Obviously, there was something but if Kyle and Kathy – who I love both — can make up then I feel like everyone needs to let it go. And I feel like the sisters always come together. I learned the hard way,” said Glanville.

