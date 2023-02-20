Former RHOBH Star Claims Lisa Vanderpump Tried to Ruin Her Life

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Brandi Glanville opened up about her fractured relationship with Lisa Vanderpump.

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast released on Monday, February 20, 2023, the Bravo alum said that while she has some good years with the former RHOBH queen bee, it all changed when she realized that Vanderpump was “manipulative.”

On the podcast, Glanville revealed that she joined RHOBH without any real friends and that it was Vanderpump who “saved” her by sticking up for her within the group.

“I felt like I had made a real friend because we hung out outside of the show and I was at family dinners and I really did feel like this woman kind of saved me because at the time everyone hated me and they were thinking everything I said was a lie,” Glanville told Yontef. “And when she finally saw it, she was like, ‘You guys are being horrible to this human.’ And she did take me under her wing.”

Brandi Glanville Doesn’t Miss Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump Because She Now Knows It Wasn’t Real

Glanville, who exited RHOBH in 2015, has called out Vanderpump as ”manipulative” in the past. She once told the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast that Vanderpump plans her every move. “She’s very concerned about how she comes off,” Glanville said in 2018, per Reality Blurb. “She is strategic and manipulative. …And she reminds you over and over again that the only reason you’re on this show is because she’s allowing you to be.”

Five years later, Glanville reflected on her use of the word “manipulative” when describing the wealthy restaurant owner in the past.

“When I said that she was God-forbid, manipulative, that is like, sorry, not a big, horrible thing,” Glanville said. “I know a lot of manipulative people that are my friends. So when I said that, I didn’t think it was going to be the end of the line for me. If you cross Lisa, she does not get over it. She will come for you for years to come. She will try to ruin your businesses, try to make sure that you’re irrelevant and you don’t get jobs. It’s almost like she, she will always have negative things to say about me for the rest of her life.”

In 2019, Glanville posted a scathing tweet about Vanderpump. “My truth about LVP is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil,” the “Unfiltered” podcast host wrote at the time.

She told Yontef that she now knows her friendship with the “Vanderpump Rules” star was fake. “You know, I don’t miss [the friendship] anymore because I’d realized it wasn’t real,” she said. “And that’s what breaks my heart is knowing that I was just someone that she could control and she did, because I looked up to her and I thought this woman saved me and I will do anything she says, because she’s God, you know?”

Brandi Glanville Revealed the Only Way She Would Ever be Friends With Lisa Vanderpump Again

Glanville doesn’t completely blame Vanderpump for her ouster on RHOBH. She told Yontef that by season 5 she had no friends left on the show and was “on an island” by herself. “I mean, I think that Lisa, like not wanting to be my friend and make up, it had a little to do with it, but also I kind of, I knew I was getting fired,” she admitted.

Glanville added that when Vanderpump in a similar boat, she felt vindicated. “I was so f***ing happy,” she told Yontef. “Like that b****, she continued to try to ruin my life, and we won’t go into what she had her minions doing to me, but when finally I said she was manipulative and then everyone’s like, ‘Uh my God, yes she is.’ Like she screwed everyone. Like she was on an island now. …Everyone was against her. It’s like it was for me, like if you don’t have a friend, you don’t have a job.”

Glanville clarified that Vanderpump did quit the show on her own terms by refusing to show up for the season 9 reunion. She also revealed that while she avoids Vanderpump in public– when she sees her car at the shopping center where she has a post office box, she sneaks around the back to pick up her mail in order to avoid her — she reached out to her former co-star via email when she had a horseback riding accident in early 2022, but didn’t hear back from her.

“I just sent her a message because at the end of the day, I’m not a bad human and I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to her health,” Glanville explained. “Would I like to see her lose some money? Yes.”

The former RHOBH star also made it clear that there’s little chance she will ever be friends with the SUR owner ever again.

“No. I really, unless she comes to me and gives me like $560,000 — I’m not going to get into why it’s that number — and says, ‘I’m sorry I tried to like trash all of your businesses and please accept my deepest regret and apologies.’ Otherwise nope,” Glanville said.

