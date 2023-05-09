RHOBH Personality Says She Can’t ‘Make Up’ With Lisa Vanderpump

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville shared her thoughts about her former castmate Lisa Vanderpump in an April 2023 interview on Teresa Giudice’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” During the podcast episode, Glanville, who last appeared on the Bravo franchise during season 10, described Vanderpump as “a villain.”

“She’s like one of the villains of my life,” said Glanville.

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant also shared that she does not believe she will mend her relationship with the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer.

“I will make up with a lot of people, but I can’t with her because too much went down,” said Glanville.

The reality television star also seemed to reference her legal issues with former “Real Housewives of Miami” personality Joanna Krupa. According to People magazine, the RHOM alum “sued Glanville for slander in January 2015” following her claim that Mohamed Hadid cheated on his now ex-wife Yolanda Hadid with Krupa. While filming a November 2013 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Glanville alleged “Mohamed did tell [her] that [Krupa’s] p*** smelled” and “Lisa Vanderpump was there when he said it.” The Wrap reported that the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer “denied Glanville’s claims” regarding Krupa. Glanville and Krupa “reached a settlement” in 2017, per People Magazine.

“It cost me my life savings to do all of these things to deal with that situation,” said Glanville in the “Namaste B$tches” interview.

She clarified that she would assist Vanderpump if she needed help.

“At the end of the day if I saw her on the side of the road and she had a flat tire, I would probably still stop and like call AAA but not talk to her,” said Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Claimed That the End of Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump Affected Her Position as a Bravo Star

Glanville alleged that the end of her friendship with Vanderpump affected her position as a Bravo star in a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” alongside her guest RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She stated she believes she “lost [her] audience” once her friendship with Vanderpump was dissolved.

“Once I crossed LVP, I was fired after that because I had lost my audience, no one liked – it was — I was the enemy and I agree with [Arroyave], like you can’t win after that. I mean I had other issues happening but crossing LVP was like pretty much the end of me,” said the mother of two.

Brandi Glanville Spoke About Lisa Vanderpump in February 2023

Glanville made similar comments about Vanderpump during a February 2023 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. The former RHOBH star shared that she “felt like [she] had made a real friend” when she began co-starring with Vanderpump. She also noted that the 62-year-old supported her when her other castmates did not want to include her.

“They were thinking everything I said was a lie and when she finally saw it, she was like ‘you guys are being horrible to this human.’ And she did take me under her wing so we did have a lot of good years,” said Glanville.

Glanville also suggested she believed Vanderpump turned on her after she stated “she was manipulative.”

“If you cross Lisa, she does not get over it, she will come for you for years to come, she will try to ruin your businesses, try to make sure that you’re irrelevant, and you don’t get jobs. It’s almost like she will always have negative things to say about me for the rest of her life,” claimed the “Traitors” contestant.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH is currently in production.