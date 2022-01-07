Controversial ‘RHOBH’ Star Got ‘Loaded’ During Interview, Author Says

Several “Housewives” chatted with author Dave Quinn for his new book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It,” but one interview in particular did not go as planned.

During his time on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Quinn told co-hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp that he spoke with a former star of “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” — and he claims that she got “loaded” during their chat. He identified that person as Brandi Glanville.

“[She] got drunk throughout the interview,” Quinn said on the December 24, 2021, podcast episode.

Glanville has not been a part of the “Real Housewives” franchise for several years, but she is going to be back on your television screens very soon; Glanville is part of season two of “Ultimate Girls Trip,” which will air on Peacock in 2022.

Quinn Said That His Interview With Glanville Became Unethical

Quinn interviewed a lot of people — more than 185 people, including Lisa Vanderpump and Carole Radziwill, he confirmed — in order to craft his book, which promises an inside look into the “Real Housewives” franchise. Quinn spoke with several members of the franchise, but there were a few who really stuck in his mind.

During his conversation with Glanville, who left “RHOBH” after season five, Quinn noticed that she’d been drinking — and she actually got drunk whilst they had been talking. It got so bad, in fact, that Quinn had to end the interview.

“There was a certain point of our interview where I was like, ‘Brandi, I gotta to stop talking to you because I think you’re a little loaded and it doesn’t feel ethical anymore,'” he said, laughing.

Quinn did end up getting some information from Brandi before things went south. Glanville told Quinn that the affair that she previously claimed to have had with Denise Richards really did happen. “She stands by her experience,” Quinn said.

Ross Mathews Said That Glanville Got Drunk at His House in His Book, ‘Name Drop’

Quinn isn’t the only author that has openly discussed times that Glanville may have had too much to drink. In his book, “Name Drop,” Ross Mathews revealed that he had Glanville over to his home — and things got interesting.

“There was one thing on my breakfast buffet that was on Brandi’s diet. You guessed it: She grabbed the bottle of wine and said, ‘But I will have some of this!'” Mathews’ book read, according to The Sun.

“As more outfits were rotated in and out, I noticed that her bra wasn’t the only thing missing – the wine was gone, too. She held up the empty bottle and asked, ‘Do you have any more?'” Mathews added.

Mathews said that Glanville had swiftly moved through three bottles of wine when he started to worry. “At this point, I felt a twinge of panic and didn’t quite know what to do, but even though a word or two was being slurred here and there, Brandi still seemed okay, grabbing away and twirling in her new ensemble,” he wrote.

He went on to reveal that Glanville took a Xanax and ended up passing out at 3 p.m.

