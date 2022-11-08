Brandi Glanville Reveals How RHOBH Has Changed Over the Years

Even though she’s no longer a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Brandi Glanville can still get real about her time on the show.

During a Nov. 4 episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the star spoke about this season of RHOBH with guest Kate Chastain from “Below Deck,” and revealed how she believes the franchise has changed since she was a part of the cast.

“I feel like back in the day, it was a lot more natural,” Glanville said during the episode. “It wasn’t like, ‘Okay, let’s just go after one person,’ it was just like, things were evolving and unfolding, and we all had our fights but they were natural arguments. If someone’s coming after me, I’m gonna go back after them, but it wasn’t everyone against one person, and I feel like that’s kind of what it’s turned into, unfortunately.”

Glanville continued, “Somebody has to go down, and it’s like, eh, you’re all gonna have great moments and a**hole moments. That’s what it is. That’s what it should be. Because then, we end up getting a new housewife, which we don’t necessarily want. I just don’t like when they bring in new people every f****** time.”

Glanville was a full-time cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 3 through 5, and made a cameo during season 10. She was also a part of “Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip” season two, which premiered on Peacock.

Brandi Glanville Has Admitted That She’s Unsure if She’s a ‘Good Fit’ for RHOBH Right Now

After Glanville starred in season two of “The Real Housewies Ultimate Girls Trip,” she was asked whether or not she wanted to return to the “Real Housewies of Beverly Hills” during an interview with Page Six–and her answer may come as a bit of a surprise.

“When I came back with the Denise drama, it was like, ‘OK, you sit here, you do this, we’re gonna do this again,’” Glanville claimed during the June 2022 interview. “It felt very much produced to me, and I’m not actress.”

Glanville continued, “It’s like, ‘Do that again.’ And I’m like, ‘What’d I do?’ I’m real in the moment, so I don’t know if I’m a good fit for what it is now. It just seems less authentic these days and more produced to me.”

During season 10, Glanville briefly made a return to the show and claimed that she had an affair with Denise Richards nearly a year prior. Richards vehemently denied Glanville’s claims, but it became a source of drama among the rest of the women on RHOBH.

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Wouldn’t Mind Having Glanville Back on the Show

During a special taping of “Watch What Happens Live” during BravoCon 2022, Erika Jayne revealed that she isn’t opposed to having Glanville back on the series.

“Here’s the thing: Brandi is a truth teller whether you like it or not,” Jayne said during the episode. “Even though she called me ‘the most overrated Housewife’ the other day, I still love her for it.”

Jayne continued, “I’d rather have that than bulls***,” Erika added. “And I want to say something else: You don’t have to like everybody in the group, but you can respect people for being in-your-face honest, and Brandi does that.”

