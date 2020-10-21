Brandi Glanville Unleashes on New RHOBH Cast Member

During a recent episode of her podcast, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville slammed Sutton Stracke.

During her October 2 podcast episode, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Glanville spoke about which women from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she still keeps in touch with. When it was time to talk about new castmember Stracke, Glanville said, “I am friends with Sutton, we have a mutual best friend, and she decided to go on Denise’s side because that was the side that the public was taking.”

Glanville continued about Stracke, “She kind of talks a little s***. With all the s*** I know about her, she should be quiet.”

Even though Glanville was not a full-time cast member this season, she was still at the center of the drama after she claimed that she had an affair with Denise Richards. Towards the end of the season, Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that she first made out with Richards in the bathroom while out to dinner and that they hooked up once again while out of town. Richards has denied that the affair happened, but it caused a rift between the cast.

Glanville Revealed That She Still Talks to Some of the Other ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Ladies

Despite throwing some shade at Stracke, Glanville spoke pretty kindly of the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills women during the podcast episode. “I’m friends with Kyle, I’m friends with Kathy [Hilton], I’m friends with Kim [Richards], in fact, we had a sleepover two nights ago.”

Glanville continued, revealing that even Lisa Rinna had offered her an olive branch recently. “I’m friends with Rinna,” Glanville said on her podcast. “She actually texted me ahead of the reunion to tell me that she was sorry that she said she didn’t like me. So I was like, oh, that’s cool, put it on Twitter. I do like you, I feel like we’ve come a long way, and I just felt like I was backed into a corner so I had to say it, so she texted me to apologize, so I feel like that’s a friendship.”

Glanville also added that she was friends with Erika Girardi.

Glanville is Likely Not Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Next Season

After Glanville appeared so frequently during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some fans speculated that she may be returning to the franchise for Season 11. However, according to Reality Blurb, Glanville recently debunked that rumor on her Instagram page.

According to Reality Blurb, a fan left a comment on one of Glanville’s recent Instagram posts asking if she is going to be coming back. In response, Glanville wrote, “Haven’t heard from them also don’t have a desire to reach out. If they want to be proper they know how to find me but thank you so much.” So far, it looks like we won’t be seeing much of Glanville next season.

