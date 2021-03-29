Real Housewives Star Calls Ramona Singer ‘Worst Human Being’

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville once said, “I’m a happy, sweet, fun-loving person until you cross me and then I will f****** cut a b****.” And now, it looks like the person who crossed her is Ramona Singer.

During a recent appearance on the Better Together podcast, Glanville slammed the Real Housewives of New York star as “the worst human being.” Glanville explained that a few years ago, she took Singer to dinner when she was visiting Los Angeles.

“I had two of my girlfriends with me,” Glanville said about the experience. “One of them is a big producer. But who cares? You don’t treat people poorly.”

Glanville continued about Singer, “She was so rude to my two friends who literally own f****** Hollywood and the waiter, I was mortified. We went to Soho House because she’d never been there, and we literally pretended to leave in a cab and went back after she left…She was the worst human being I’ve ever met in my life.”

Glanville was a main cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons three through five.

Ramona Singer Has Feuded With Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars in the Past

Throughout her time as a Housewife, Brandi Glanville hasn’t been the only star that Singer has feuded with. During a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania went off on Singer for her poor behavior.

“Ramona [Singer]… She’s [a] disgusting human being,” Catania said to Us Weekly at the time. “She’s mean to people. The first thing [people say] is ‘Ramona always acts like she doesn’t know me.’ … She knows exactly who she’s talking to most of the time.”

Catania also added that when her ex-husband, Frank Catania, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Singer, things went south. “She’s like, ‘I’m not taking a picture with them,’” Catania said about Singer’s reaction to the fans in the audience. “So, she made everybody there feel awkward and bad and it was embarrassing for the people that were standing there to take the picture. … I left so angry. I’ve never seen somebody deliberately go out of [their] way to be rude to people like that.”

Catania concluded, “I don’t want to know her. I never want to be in her company. She is not for me, disgusting human being. … She’s a horrible human.”

Ramona Singer Will Cause Drama During the Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

During the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York, it looks like Singer will be stirring up some drama as usual. During the recently released Season 13 trailer, Singer is seen getting into it with new Housewives star Eboni K. Williams as well as Sonja Morgan.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York is set to return on May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo. The cast will feature Singer, Sonja Morgan, Eboni K. Williams, Leah McSweeney, and Luann de Lesseps.

