Brandi Glanville Puts Ramona Singer on Blast in New Podcast

During an October 2nd episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Glanville slammed Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer. Glanville also hosted former Real Housewives of New York friend Barbara Kavovit on the episode, and she also chimed in about Singer’s bad behavior.

During the episode, Glanville explained that when Singer was visiting Los Angeles a few years ago, her friend, former Real Housewives of New York star Kristen Taekman, “forced” her to take Singer out for dinner. “It was horrible,” Glanville said during the podcast episode. “I was mortified. I had two of my girlfriends with me, she was so rude to them, she was rude to the waiter, she was rude to everyone and I was just like, I come to this restaurant all the time, I know the waiter’s name, he’s nice, you can’t treat people like s***.”

After Glanville said that, Kavovit also chimed in, revealing, “She was so nasty to me… she was nasty to me even when we’re not filming. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know how she gets away with it.”

Singer and Kavovit Did Not Get Along During Season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

When Kavovit appeared as a ‘friend of’ during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York, she and Singer did not get along. She excluded Kavovit in activities during their trip to Miami, Florida, and even insulted her clothing choices and offered to take her shopping.

During a June 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of New York aftershow, Dorinda Medley explained why she thinks that Singer didn’t like Kavovit. “Ramona is a mean girl when it comes to Barbara,” Medley said during the episode, according to Bravo. “Ramona just decided early on that she didn’t like Barbara. There’s nothing about Barbara’s sensibility, dress, interaction that she liked.”

Sonja Morgan agreed with Medley. “Ramona’s becoming a mean girl, she’s full of herself,” Morgan said at the time during the aftershow, according to Bravo.

Kavovit Recently Said That She Is Considering Running for Mayor Of New York City

Even though Kavovit may not appear on The Real Housewives of New York anymore, she may still have a big impact on The City, as she recently told Page Six that she is “strongly considering” running for mayor.

“Well, I have to say, if Donald Trump could be President of the United States, I can be Mayor of New York City,” Kavovit said to Page Six. “You know, I’m a builder. I know how to build. I know how to rebuild.”

Kavovit continued, laying out her agenda to the publication, “Number one is rebuild a safer and more inclusive New York City. So I feel like the city is not a safe place. So if it’s not safe, people don’t want to come to New York City. People don’t want to stay in New York City.”

Kavovit also said that housing is an issue she would focus on, telling Page Six, “I think housing is not being addressed, for instance, for housing, one of the first things I would do is build more affordable housing. And with that, I wouldn’t only build more affordable housing, but I would create an ownership program so that whoever is in the housing, they have a responsibility to where they live.”

