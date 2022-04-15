Brandi Glanville Responds to Garcelle Beauvais’ Dig on WWHL

On April 13, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Heather Dubrow of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame. During the episode, Cohen had Dubrow and Beauvais play a game of Truth or Champs.

“I’m going to ask you ladies questions if you don’t want to answer, sip your champagne,” explained the Bravo producer.

While playing the game, Cohen asked Beauvais to “name one BH Housewife that [she is] thankful was gone before [she] joined the cast,” during the show’s tenth season. She responded that she was relieved that former “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville had exited the show. As fans are aware, the mother of two stopped being a main cast member on the hit Bravo series after its fifth season.

“Brandi. Was she a Housewife?” said Beauvais.

After Cohen confirmed that Glanville was an “RHOBH” star, Beauvais repeated her answer.

Shortly after the “WWHL” episode aired, Glanville shared her opinion on the matter on Twitter.

“@BravoWWHL was I a housewife? Yes& you are welcome for your job and for saying my name…AGAIN,” read the April 13 tweet.

Glanville also shared a reassuring comment written by a fan.

“Disregard the haters Brandi. You’re cool. I miss you on the show! I think you’ve always been misunderstood. You’re honest, pretty and smart. And you always made the show more interesting. Hope your kids are doing well. Hugs,” wrote the Twitter user.

The former “RHOBH” personality also suggested that Beauvais was aware that she was a Housewife. She wrote, “the truth is is [sic] the last time I spoke with Garcelle she was interviewing me About being a Real housewife of BH for Hollywood life yet another one her talk shows that got canceled… This is the fight side of me.”

Brandi Glanville Spoke About ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2

Glanville will be appearing on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” she discussed cancel culture with her guest, Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame. She mentioned that she was concerned about getting canceled for what she said while filming the Peacock series.

“Right now it’s the hardest time to do reality television I had to do ‘Girl’s Trip’ because I’m a single mom, I have to make s*** happen. But I was so scared. I was like it is not the time to be on reality TV, right now. Not for an a****** like me. I was like, did I get canceled? We’ll find out because I blacked out like three times,” said Glanville.

Tamra Judge Discussed Being Brandi Glanville’s ‘RHUGT’ Co-Star

Glanville’s “RHUGT” co-star Tamra Judge shared information about the show’s second season during a December 2021 interview with E! News. She noted that her friend Vicki Gunvalson of “RHOC” fame had a difficult time filming because of her breakup with her ex-fiance Steve Lodge.

“Well, I didn’t always defend her because we don’t always see eye-to-eye on things. I’m the type of person where if I don’t agree with you, I’ll let you know. It doesn’t matter if you’re my friend or not my friend. But for the most part, she had a rough start. Let’s just put it that way. She had a rough start,” stated Judge.

She also noted that she did not initially get along with Glanville.

“It didn’t start off good. “It was a few days of a lot of ‘F you’s.’ There were a lot of ‘F you’s. Then she said, ‘I kind of like you,’” recalled Judge.

