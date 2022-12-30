Brandi Glanville Addresses Speculation About Return to RHOBH

Brandi Glanville got Bravo fans excited on December 26, 2022, when she shared a video of a woman’s hand opening up to reveal a sparkling diamond, the symbol of the main cast members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Many people assumed that the post was Glanville hinting at her return to RHOBH for the 13th season after the show’s been put on a brief break following a heavy 12th season, as Kyle Richards shared with Extra TV. A few days before, Glanville had shared a glam photo and captioned it, “Never gone for too long…see you soon,” along with a popcorn bucket emoji.

However, just a day later Glanville took to Twitter again to set the record straight, writing, “Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!but thanks for the love. right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him.”

On December 29, she added, “I think everyone knows by now that no one’s allowed to say if they’re going back to housewives or not. What I can say is that I’m blessed to be working and so excited for the premier of Traitors on January 12 on @peacock.”

Brandi Glanville Said Earlier This Year That RHOBH Seemed Less Authentic & ‘Overproduced’

Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!but thanks for the love 🥰🥰🥰🥰right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 28, 2022

Glanville’s recent tweets came after she shared some doubts about returning to the show earlier this year. The former RHOBH star told Page Six back in June 2022 that the show seems like a completely different show now compared to how it was during her time on screen and said it now feels “overproduced.”

She said she didn’t feel as though the show was good for her anymore because she’s “real” while RHOBH seems less authentic.

The cast for season 13 of RHOBH has yet to be confirmed and the details of filming haven’t been released either, although it’s expected to start filming in early 2023.

Glanville also addressed the RHOBH casting in an interview with Page Six in December 2022 when she said she’d heard of a “shakeup” among the cast. She told the publication’s “Virtual Reali-tea” podcast that there were a lot of positives going on in her life at the moment and that she owes “a lot of thanks to Mr. [Andy] Cohen.”

She said they didn’t really know the plan for RHOBH yet but she would be open to returning, along with several others. “I think there’s going to be a shakeup, so we’ll see,” she shared.

Brandi Glanville Will Be Appearing in a New Peacock Show Coming Soon Called ‘The Traitors’

Glanville made her RHOBH debut in season 2 back in 2011 as a “friend” and then returned for three more seasons as a main cast member. She returned on and off in subsequent seasons as a guest until season 10, during which she claimed she had an affair with co-star Denise Richards.

Glanville has not been back since that season, although she did make her comeback to the franchise on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2.

Fans of the reality star will also be able to see her in a new Peacock show coming soon. “The Traitors” is a reality competition show in which cast members compete in challenges with the goal of winning $250,000. The show is set to drop on Peacock on January 12.

