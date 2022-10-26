RHOBH Alum on Whether She Would Return to the Show: ‘Duh, Yeah, They Need Me’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville was a main cast member during the show’s third, fourth, and fifth seasons. The reality television personality also made appearances in seasons 6, 9, and 10.

During an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon, Glanville revealed whether she would be interested in returning to RHOBH.

Brandi Glanville Revealed if She Would Return to RHOBH

While speaking to Us Weekly, Glanville was asked “would [she] ever go back” to RHOBH.

“Duh, yeah, they need me,” quipped the mother of two.

She then explained she believed that the show needed to have a lighter tone.

“I feel like it’s kind of turned into ‘Big Brother’-ish like where everyone has their final two. And that’s not what I want to watch, I want to watch like real life things happening. And not ‘let’s take down one person,’ so I do feel like it could be a little lighter,” said Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna’s Feud with Kathy Hilton

In the Us Weekly interview, Glanville shared her thoughts about Lisa Rinna’s feud with Kathy Hilton. As fans are aware, in season 12, episode 19, Rinna accused Hilton of speaking negatively about the show’s cast, including her sister Kyle Richards. The “Melrose Place” star’s claims caused a rift between the 64-year-old and the “Halloween Ends” actress. During the season 12 finale, Richards shared that she wanted to move past the issue to maintain her relationship with Hilton.

Glanville explained she believes “it’s hard to have an opinion” about Hilton’s alleged meltdown as it was not shown in the series.

“Obviously, it was something but if Kyle and Kathy – I love both – can make up, I feel like everyone needs to let it go, the sisters will always come together, I learned the hard way,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Glanville then gave an update on her relationship with Kyle and Hilton’s other sister, Kim Richards.

“I absolutely adore her. I’m sure if we saw each other, everything would be fine. But you know, even throughout our friendship, we fought all the time. We butt heads, it’s just who we are,” shared the 49-year-old.

She also suggested that she did not believe it would be in Kim’s best interest if she returned to RHOBH.

“I mean I think it’s interesting to watch a family dynamic but I just don’t want it to tear a family apart,” said Glanville.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared Her Thoughts About Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Crystal Kung Minkoff shared her thoughts about Hilton’s issues with Rinna. She explained that she has been “social friends” with the “Paris in Love” star for the past 17 years. She also noted that she got closer to Hilton after filming RHOBH together. Minkoff clarified that she “actually see some of both sides” of the issues when it comes to Rinna and Hilton.

“It would be challenging for me to take on someone’s side if I just met them versus someone I’ve known for a long time, I really believe in loyalty and history and friendships so — but I see both sides and I hope that there can be peace through all,” said Minkoff.

