Brandi Glanville Rushed to the Hospital After She ‘Collapsed at Home’

A “Real Housewives” star was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed at her home in California. Brandi Glanville shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 1, 2023.

“I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with,” she tweeted.

Glanville didn’t give any additional details and it’s unclear why she may have “collapsed.” Based on her tweet, it sounds like it may have been stress or anxiety-related. Glanville shares two sons, Mason and Jake, with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Glanville starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in a full-time role for seasons 3 through 5. She later starred in “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, heading to Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts for “Ex-Wives Club.” Glanville also filmed another season of “Ultimate Girls Trip,” which is slated for a 2024 release.

Brandi Glanville Appears to Be in Good Spirits Following Her Medical Emergency, But Is Still in the Hospital

Glanville hasn’t shared what happened or what she’s been diagnosed with (if anything), but she was feeling well enough to make a joke about her doctor’s name — Dr. Cohen.

“No escaping ⁦@BravoTV even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name. Being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem,” she tweeted, sharing a photo of the white board in her hospital room.

Glanville was still in the hospital as of October 2, 2023.

“Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they’re getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though,” she wrote on X, adding the prayer hands emoji.

That same day, Glanville posted a link to her website, teasing her OnlyFans account, on her Instagram Stories. “Come say hi,” the post read. In the photo, Glanville appeared to be sitting in a hotel room bed, covering herself with a pillow and holding a glass of champagne in her hand.

Social Media Users Wished Brandi Glanville a Speedy Recovery

Shortly after Glanville revealed that she had been rushed to the hospital, fans reacted on X, many sending her healing vibes.

“Omg! Sending you good healing vibes!! Hope you’re ok hon,” one person tweeted.

“OMG I hope you are ok sending prayers for you,” someone else wrote.

Other fans took the opportunity to let Glanville know that they are supporting her through this tough time, which may be stemming from the reports that she got into a sticky situation with “Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Caroline Manzo.

“You do not need to worry, you have more support in this situation you’ll see it. Stay strong and feel better,” a third fan said.

“QUEEN YOU’RE PROTECTED! the fans will have your back as long as it takes for the season to air and you will be VINDICATED once the truth is shown,” a fourth tweet read.

