Bravo Star Ripped After Releasing ‘Embarrassing’ Music Single

A Bravo star has released her very first single and people are reacting to the song — and the feedback hasn’t been great.

Brandi Glanville, who previously appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and will be featured on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” recorded a song which is titled “Life of a Housewife.”

“Surprise!! Tune in to @Shade45 this weekend on @SIRIUSXM between 10-6pm! @DJWhooKid

will be playing the world premiere of my brand new song!! #lifeofahousewife,” Glanville tweeted on June 8, 2022.

Sure enough, her single was played on SiriusXM. Someone screen-recorded a clip from DJ whoo Kid’s Instagram Stories in which her song was played during her interview on SiriusXM and the person shared it on Reddit. It didn’t take long for the reactions to come pouring in.

Here’s what you need to know:

Redditors Criticized Glanville’s New Song

Glanville took the opportunity to record a song and seems excited to share it with the world. The lyrics seem to draw on her time as a Housewife, so the song relates to her reality television career.

“B Geezy,” is how Glanville is introduced on the track. “What I’m doing here is laying down some tracks. Gonna tell the truth and do it to the max,” she raps. “F*** them other Housewives, better watch [they] back, cuz I’m spittin out the motherf*****’ facts.”

As one could probably imagine, Redditors had a field day after the snippet was uploaded.

“A horrible day to have ears,” one person wrote.

“I think this has to be a joke??? They can edit people’s voices so much now that I feel like it’d be impossible to make a song this bad unless they were intentionally trying,” someone else added.

“I just watched this video and I think this is worse than anything I’ve ever seen in my life. What the f***??” a third comment read.

“I’m so embarrassed. I…can’t,” another Redditor said.

“This feels about 10 years too late, and that’s the best thing I can say about it,” a fifth Redditor user commented.

A Few Other Housewives Have Recorded Songs Over the Years

Play

Countess Luann – Feelin' Jovani countessluann.com/ Spotify: open.spotify.com/track/1hemT7rPIAijLfVPaU4rnU?si=076hHH_-RJWqoYrf30I7Og iTunes: itunes.apple.com/album/id1469901728?ls=1&app=itunes Apple Music: itunes.apple.com/album/id/1469901728 countessluann.com/feelin-jovani-bomber "Feelin' Jovani" Vocals by Countess Luann A Film by Zaebear and Josef Jasso Cinematography & Edited by Zaebear Produced By Josef Jasso Angel #1: Luann De Lesseps Angel #2: Cynthia Bailey Angel #3: Lisa Rinna Charlie: Andy Cohen Bosley: Murray Hill ———————- Hair & Makeup by… 2019-06-13T13:34:52Z

Glanville certainly isn’t the first Housewife to record a music track. Kim Zolciak from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” released her song “Tardy for the Party” in 2010. The title of the track ended up becoming the title of Zolciak’s RHOA spinoff that aired on Bravo.

LuAnn de Lesseps from “The Real Housewives of New York” is known for her musical talents and has a cabaret show that she takes on tour. She released “Money Can’t Buy You Class” in 2010 and had a few follow-up songs, including “Feelin Jovani” which made its debut in 2019, according to People magazine.

Another Housewife who hit the studio is “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga. She released “On Display” in 2011. The title of the song is the title of her current podcast. Gorga’s husband put a recording studio in their Jersey-area home so that Gorga could record more songs. And while she did exactly that, she ultimately decided that a music career wasn’t for her.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off Bikini Body at 57 & Fans Can’t Believe it (Photo)