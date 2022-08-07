RHOBH Alum Shares Big News About Her Sons

Brandi Glanville was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for three seasons, and she popped in as a “friend” and guest on several more. But before she was a reality TV star, Glanville was a successful model. The California-born beauty moved to Paris as a teen and worked as a runway and print model for 17 years, according to Wonderwall. Glanville appeared on the top runways and in the biggest fashion magazines during her modeling career.

In 2001, Glanville married actor Eddie Cibrian. Cibrian is best known for his roles on “Sunset Beach” and “Third Watch,” and for his second marriage, to singer LeAnn Rimes. But when he was married to Glanville, they had two sons together, Mason and Jake, before they divorced in 2010.

More than a decade after her divorce, Glanville revealed that her teen sons are getting into the family business.

Brandi Glanville Shared Exciting News About Her Sons

Glanville and Cibrian’s eldest son, Mason, turned 19 years old in June 2022, while their younger child, Jake, turned 15 in April, according to Instagram posts.

In a Twitter update in July 2022, Glanville shared the news that her sons are exploring careers similar to their famous parents. “Well it is happening,” she tweeted. “Mason and Jake are taking after me and dad Mason has officially started modeling & Jake is starting acting classes.”

Glanville urged her followers to follow her sons on social media, then added, “Don’t worry they have time to change their minds.”

Several fans reacted to Glanville’s news about her boys.

“Kids are going to be great. They got the best genes,” one follower wrote.

“What about college?” another asked.

Glanville’s eldest son did just recently complete his first year of college. The RHOBH star even previously revealed that her son was accepted to the prestigious University of Southern California during his college search, according to Us Weekly, although his Instagram bio lists another California school.

Brandi Glanville’s Sons Were Previously Not Allowed to Appear on TV

While Glanville’s handsome sons could soon be in the spotlight, that wasn’t always an option. In the early days following her split from Cibrian, Glanville publicly feuded with both him and Rimes. The exes also butted heads over Glanville’s role on RHOBH with Cibrian refusing to allow his sons to be on camera for the Bravo reality show.

Glanville later questioned why her boys were allowed to be seen on a TV special that Rimes filmed. According to E!, in 2012. After spotting her kids on Rimes’ special, Glanville fired back on Twitter with, “My kids can be on a E news special apparently but not in the background of the show I am on? Amazing!”

“I just turned it on and saw my kids!” the mom of two added. “I thought they weren’t allowed on TV???” “[Eddie] says they can’t be on the background of rhobh so when i shoot i have to send them off to a babysitter, ” she told fans, explaining that she was contacted by her ex-husband’s lawyer and was told that her son weren’t to be shown in the background for her RHOBH scenes.

