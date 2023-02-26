Fans Concerned After Brandi Glanville Appears Unwell in New Video

On February 25, 2023, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville shared a video to her Instagram Stories that had many fans concerned.

“Hey guys. It’s no filter Saturday, I guess,” Glanville’s video began. She appeared in a long sleeve, blue, waffle knit shirt and a blue beanie. “I’ve had the stomach flu for seven days. And I’ve been in hell,” she said.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the post when it was shared by podcaster Zack Peter. Many Bravo fans said that they didn’t recognize Glanville and others expressed concern for her well-being after watching the video.

Brandi Glanville Says She Was Leaving Her House for the First Time in Days & Fans Thought She Looked Very Different

Following her bout with a nasty bug, Glanville said that she was heading out for the first time, evidently feeling well enough to leave the house.

“This is my first outing. I’m going to go see my friends. My real friends. Bye,” she said.

After watching the video, many fans took to the comments section of Peter’s post to share their thoughts. Many people mistook Glanville for Dorit Kemsley and said that she didn’t look the same in the video.

“I didn’t even recognize her at first,” one person wrote.

“I did not recognize her. Had to read your caption looking for a name,” echoed another.

“She seems like she’s on drugs. Pills…she seems out of it. Slurring. Speaking slower than usual. I wonder what’s going on,” someone else added.

“Damn she looks legit sick here. I’m not in the slightest a fan of hers, but I hope she gets better because she looks bad,” a third comment read.

“She really doesn’t look well@she’s definitely on some extra s***! Scary an the way she’s be acting lately is definitely questionable,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Brandi Glanville Has Been Making Headlines Following Filming for ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4

Glanville, who appeared on seasons three, four, and five, of RHOBH as a full-time star, has been making headlines over the past few weeks after word got out that she left Morocco early after traveling there to film the fourth season of the “Real Housewives” spinoff, “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

On January 30, 2023, People magazine reported that Glanville and her UGT co-star Caroline Manzo both stopped filming early due to “unwanted” kisses. A source told the outlet that Glanville was trying to make moves on Manzo and was ultimately sent home by production. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Manzo left on her own accord.

Heavy has previously reached out to reps for both Glanville and Manzo. Neither have spoken out following the reports, but Peacock Shed Media released a joint statement in early February 2023.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action,” the statement sent to People reads.

In the time since, there have been rumors that Glanville was not at the taping for “The Traitors” reunion that was hosted by Andy Cohen. Peacock has not confirmed or denied who was in attendance at the taping or who wasn’t.

