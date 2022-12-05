RHOBH Alum Says Sutton Stracke Is ‘a Very Self-Involved Person’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville shared her thoughts about Sutton Stracke during a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave revealed she believes Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke should have publicly shared their support for Kyle Richards after the RHOBH season 12 reunion aired. Glanville chimed in she thinks Stracke is “self-involved.” She explained she was friends with the RHOBH star before she joined the show’s cast during season 10.

“I knew [Stracke] before Housewives, she is a very self-involved person,” asserted the former model.

She went on to say that she was once fond of Stracke. Glanville also claimed the Georgia native stopped being friends with Lisa Rinna once she secured her a spot on RHOBH.

“I was around at her parties before Housewives. She wanted to be on so desperately,” asserted the 50-year-old. “I would always seen [Lisa] Rinna and Harry [Hamlin] at her parties, we have a mutual friend also so she completely quit when she got on ‘Housewives’ and I felt like they were so close. And she would pay for my girlfriend to go with her everywhere and work on her skin. And that she – I feel like Rinna got her on and then she turned on Rinna and she’s just very self-involved and I know a lot of people love her.”

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Friendship With Lisa Rinna

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Stracke discussed her relationship with Rinna. As fans are aware, the fashion designer was at odds with the “Melrose Place” actress throughout season 12. She shared she has a desire to be friends with Rinna, despite their arguments.

“Lisa and I like to be adversaries but we also like to be friends. So we are always going to play tug of war. That’s what I think because I like her,” said Stracke.

She also mentioned that Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of exhibiting erratic behavior and spoke negatively about her sister, Kyle Richards, during a cast trip in Aspen. Hilton has denied the “Days of Our Lives” actress’ claims. Stracke shared she believed the truth is “somewhere in the middle.”

Sutton Stracke Shared She Gave Advice to Kathy Hilton

During a November 2022 interview with Page Six, Stracke shared she gave advice to Hilton before filming the season 12 reunion special.

“I had spoken to Kathy before the reunion and I said, ‘Well just don’t be defensive when you come in’ and I hadn’t spoken to her for a couple days and then the next thing I know it was like oh gosh, she didn’t take my advice, here she goes and you know, Kathy is going to be Kathy,” said the 51-year-old.

Stracke also asserted she has tried to be a supportive friend for Hilton and Richards during their ongoing feud.

“The thing with Kathy and Kyle is that’s a family issue and I’m friends with both of them and I’ve gotten to know both of their families really well and they are dear friends and I want them them fix it in their own way,” stated Stracke.

