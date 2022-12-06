Brandi Glanville Says Tamra Judge Doesn’t ‘Have a Personality’ When She Is With Co-Star

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville appeared on a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge. While recording the episode, Glanville shared her thoughts about co-starring on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 alongside Judge.

Brandi Glanville Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Glanville mentioned that Judge spent most of her time with her former RHOC castmate Vicki Gunvalson while filming RHUGT season 2. The former model noted she does not enjoy how the Vena CBD founder handles herself around Gunvalson.

“She is a completely different person when Vicki is around. Like really you kind of become her sidekick and you don’t have a personality and it sucks. Like when she left you are super fun,” said Glanville.

Judge interjected that she stuck by Gunvalson’s side as she was recovering from COVID-19 and had split from her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge.

“I have this thing in me where I feel like I have to take care of her. And I felt like she came into filming ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ in a bad place. Steve broke up with her, she knew he was breaking up with her, he was moving out of her house when she was there,” said the reality television personality.

Glanville then shared she felt she understood Judge’s dynamic with Gunvalson as she had a similar relationship with Lisa Vanderpump.

“I do feel like you fall into line a little bit like I did that with LVP. I felt like in a way, she was in charge of me. I felt like with you and Vicki, Vicki runs you but the second we are on our own, we are our own person, you know, it just takes a minute if that’s what you want to do and at the time, I worshiped LVP and I was like ‘oh my god, I love you,’” said the mother of two.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Making Guest Appearances on RHOC Season 17

As fans are aware, Judge returned to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year absence. Gunvalson will also have a few guest appearances in the upcoming season. While speaking to E! News in October 2022, the CODA insurance founder noted she, Judge, and Shannon Beador filmed a scene while having lunch together.

“I’m going to be doing a little cameo. One or two times, that’s it, this season,” said the reality television personality.

The 60-year-old also shared she was pleased to return to the series as she was able to interact with the show’s crewmembers.

“I love it because a lot of the people the crew that I had for all those years are no longer there, but there was some same people, so, which is good to see them. The cameramen and the producer and things like that. So it was good,” said Gunvalson.

In the E! News interview, the mother of two revealed that she does not spend much time on social media. She explained she has decided to focus on “what makes [her] happy which is [her] family, [her] work, and [her] church.”

