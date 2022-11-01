Former RHOBH Star Says She Texts With Andy Cohen ‘Every Day’

It’s no surprise that Andy Cohen has built long-lasting friendships with the people that he works with, especially the women on the “Real Housewives” franchise, some who he has known for many years.

However, Cohen is technically a “boss” to many of the women on the various shows, so the relationships that he has with each of them can be “complicated” at times. He expressed such in his 2019 interview with Paper magazine.

“I very much believe in boundaries. And sometimes I keep boundaries up with people who have no boundaries. These are people who invite cameras into their homes,” he told the outlet. “It’s a complicated relationship. I’m a boss, I’m a friend… I’m an adversary, I’m a button pusher. I’ve become legitimately friends with many of them. I care about them. So it’s nuanced. And sometimes it’s great and sometimes it’s not great. It’s an emotional relationship,” he added.

There is one reality star, however, who claims to be in touch with Cohen quite frequently — and that’s Brandi Glanville.

Here’s what you need to know:

Glanville Said That She & Cohen Are in Contact ‘Every Day’

Glanville starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-timer beginning in season 3 and ending after season 5. She has since made guest appearances on the show but hasn’t been featured since season 10.

Although Glanville isn’t holding a diamond anymore, she developed a friendship with Cohen and says that the two text each other frequently.

“Andy and I text every day. And I do talk a lot of s*** about people,” Glanville told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022. However, she said that she doesn’t “complain” to Cohen.

“I feel so blessed, honestly. Without him and Bravo, none of us would be here. So the girls with the big egos can go check themselves,” she said.

Glanville was part of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 cast, and spent a week in the Berkshires of Massachusetts at “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley’s home. Her appearance on the show is likely what earned her an invitation to BravoCon.

Glanville Was ‘Upset’ That She Was Not Invited to Cohen’s Baby Shower

Around the same time that Glanville was cast to be on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, she revealed that she didn’t make Cohen’s invite list when he had a baby shower before welcoming his daughter Lucy.

On the December 27, 2021, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Glanville revealed that she didn’t attend the shower.

“I was very upset. I asked. I’m like, ‘Why am I not invited?’ [He’s] like, ‘It’s only for like, the full-time girls for now.’ And my feelings were hurt and then I saw that Danielle Staub was there. I’m like, ‘She was not a full-time housewife,'” Glanville said on the podcast.

It sounds like Glanville and Cohen have moved past the shower misunderstanding, however, as Glanville says they are now texting on a daily basis.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Rally Around Co-Star Following Serious Medical Diagnosis