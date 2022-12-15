Brandi Glanville Set to Make Return to TV in ‘Epic’ Reality Series

Brandi Glanville will be starring on the new Peacock show “The Traitors” which is set to be released in January 2023.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filmed the franchise spinoff “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in 2022 and took on another opportunity, though “The Traitors” is a different kind of show than what Glanville is used to. She will be competing for $250,000 on a competition-style reality show alongside other reality television stars.

“Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the Dutch series of the same name, celebrities and civilians will come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Three of the contestants coined ‘the traitors’ will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined ‘the faithful,'” reads Deadline’s description of the new series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Glanville Filmed the Show in Scotland Earlier This Year

Although she hasn’t been able to say too much about the new series, Glanville traveled to Scotland with several other reality television stars — including “The Bachelor’s” Arie Luyendyk and Reza Farahan from “Shahs of Sunset” — to film.

“I’m backkk!” Glanville captioned an Instagram post on December 7, 2022. “Make sure to watch me compete in this epic game of manipulation and deceit,” she added.

Several fans seem excited to watch Glanville compete on the show.

“Yesss I am looking forward to this watching UK one now and it’s amazing . Cannot wait to see you on it you will be amazing on there,” one person commented on Glanville’s post.

“Thank god! You need to be on our tv all day every day,” someone else added.

“Oh you’re gonna win this! Sorry other contestants,” read a third comment.

Glanville Could Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Glanville was on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” full time for three seasons and has appeared as a guest a handful of times since. However, as things continue to change with the franchise, there has been some talk about Glanville possible return.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2022, Glanville was asked if she would consider a return to Beverly Hills.

“I am not in charge of that,” she said. “Well, since they all kind of live in Encino and I live in Calabasas, sure. We’re all in The Valley. They should do like, something called ‘Valley Housewives,'” she added.

Around the same time, RHOBH star Erika Jayne said that she wouldn’t be opposed to Glanville rejoining the cast.

“Here’s the thing: Brandi is a truth teller whether you like it or not. Even though she called me ‘the most overrated Housewife’ the other day, I still love her for it,” the reality star said on “Watch What Happens Live” in October 2022.

“I’d rather have that than bulls***. And I want to say something else: You don’t have to like everybody in the group, but you can respect people for being in-your-face honest, and Brandi does that,” she added.

