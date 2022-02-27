Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Brandi Glanville threw fans through a loop when she posted a recent photo. The 49-year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a glam photo to her Instagram page, but some fans didn’t realize it was her.

In the close-up shot, the former model looked away from the camera as she posed with smoky eye makeup and full, pink-lipsticked lips.

“Have a sexy weekend,” Glanville captioned the post, which can be seen below.

Fans Reacted to Brandi Glanville’s Photo, But Some Thought She Looked Like Another RHOBH Star

Fans reacted to Glanville’s photo with heart and fire emoji, with many telling her she looked “beautiful.” But some thought she looked more like fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Rinna than herself. Rinna is known for her plump lips, and Glanville’s pouty pose definitely emphasized her mouth.

“Thought u were Rinna,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I thought that was Lisa Rinna in one of her wigs,” another agreed.

“You look like @lisarinna. Must all have the same surgeon,” a third commenter wrote to Glanville.

“I agree. This doesn’t even look like her,” another added.

Rinna has not commented on Glanville’s glam pic, but she did “like” it on Instagram.

Brandi Glanville Has Been Vocal About How Her Looks Have Changed

Glanville is no stranger to online critiques. In 2020, she made a cameo on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where some fans questioned her confessional look. According to People, Glanville hit social media to deny rumors that she had plastic surgery. At first, she explained that she had done her own makeup for the RHOBH confessionals, which were taped virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting,” she wrote at the time. “I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible … I do look bad but I haven’t done anything to my face.”

She also revealed that she had dental surgery that resulted in a swollen face that could be seen when she was doing interviews.

In 2021, Glanville told Entertainment Tonight that she went offline for a while during the pandemic, and when she emerged for an Australian interview, people said she looked “completely different.”

“For the past 10 years have been picking on everything about the way I look, everything. ‘She’s plastic. She’s this, too much filler, too much Botox…’ Whatever it is like, ‘She’s so fake!’” Glanville said. “It’s been constant, constant. …Who goes after someone for the way they look? … Even if I did get a bunch of plastic surgery — which I will one day — why is anyone else commenting on it?

Glanville shared that she was dealing with burns on her face from a botched, at-home psoriasis treatment as well as ordinary aging.

“I’ve gained 20 pounds during COVID,” she told ET last year. “I’m 10 years older. I’m not 35 years old anymore. A lot of [the Housewives] look better than they did 10 years ago. I’m like, geez, wow. I need to start doing something. But we change, and it’s part of it. It’s life. I’m like, I’m not allowed to age? I’m not allowed to gain the ‘COVID 19’ like everyone else? Like, come on people.”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Stars Pose in Red Dresses for Season 12 Intro