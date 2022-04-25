Fans Think Former RHOBH Star Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are shocked by the way former star Brandi Glanville’s face looks in a recent video.

On April 18, 2022, Glanville shared a clip from her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered and fans were quick to point out how different she looks.

Fans Shocked by the Change to Brandi Glanville’s Face & Call Her a ‘Brandi Imposter With Bad Plastic Surgery’

Fans took to the comments on Instagram to slam Glanville’s appearance.

“Omg please stop doing botox,” a fan wrote in the Instagram comments.

“That’s Brandi????” another fan wrote.

“Is that a Brandi imposter with bad plastic surgery? Holy s***!!! That’s bad, real bad,” someone asked.

“Why mess with your face Brandy?” another fan wrote. “Dang girl I didn’t even recognize you,” someone else said.

“Brandi, love you, but please stop with the fillers,” a fan wrote.

“Jeez Brandi……WTAF have you done to your face????” another fan asked.

“Dam brandy looks botox out I can’t believe that’s her Jesus Christ fix it,” someone said. “Brandi has not aged well .. I like her tho on Beverly hill h.w,” another fan wrote.

“omg i had no idea that was brandi,” someone said. “Oh Brandi what have you done to your beautiful face sweetheart,” a fan wrote.

“What happened to brandy’s face. Looks horrible,” a fan said.

“Are those fillers? Why, you are so naturally beautiful, you don’t need any of that BS,” someone said. “Wow brandi is that really you?” another fan wrote.

“Omg brandi lighten up on fillers and Botox! You were beautiful wo it….now your nose is crooked. I’d never wanna live in CA if that’s what everyone feels they need to do!” someone said.

“You look like s*** B,” a fan said. “What have you done to your face??? And the duck lips??? Why on earth do people think this is a good look…..it seems the more money you have the more unnatural you want to look….” someone wrote.

Brandi Glanville Posted a Meme Telling Her Haters to ‘Go F*** Yourself’ After Plastic Surgery Comments

Some people felt that Glanville responded to those hateful comments with a meme just one day later.

“My GIVE A F*** is still broken, but my GO F*** YOURSELF is fully functional,” the meme said. Glanville’s caption, “always functional” gave no hints to the context of the meme.

Several fans piped in to support the idea.

“This is my new credo!!! love it,” a fan commented. “Totally relatable, some people do test,” another wrote.

“That’s about how I feel to take girl you keep going!!!” someone said.

“I love how unapologetic you are for being you. From one sac girl to another… you’re awesome! Don’t stop keeping it real,” a fan wrote.

“Will remember that when someone pisses me off,” someone commented. “I’ve had a s*** day and I needed to hear that. Thank you,” another fan wrote.

In March, Glanville shared photos of burns she suffered on her face which she credits to the reason her face looks different.

“So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing & really didn’t want to share these photos but since ⁦

@DailyMail is attacking my looks her is the 411,” she tweeted.

