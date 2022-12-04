Brandi Glanville Gives Update on Relationship with Kim Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville shared information about her former co-star Kim Richards during a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Brandi Glanville Gave an Update on Her Relationship with Kim Richards

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked what is Glanville’s “relationship with Kim [Richards].” The former model replied that she “love[s] Kim,” but is not currently in contact with her.

“We are not talking still. During COVID, I took her to the emergency room and then, you know, COVID was hard for everyone, let’s be clear, we don’t get along all the time. We would fight. She’s like a sister, we would get into arguments,” explained the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Glanville went on to say that her sons, Jake Cibrian, 15, and Mason Cibrian, 19, are fond of Richards. She also asserted her former castmate “knows [she] loves [her].”

“She knows I will never, ever tell her secrets or share any of the s*** that we went through. And I do think she will come back around at a point. I’m not going to chase her down,” said the reality television personality.

Brandi Glanville Shared Similar Comments About Kim Richards in October 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2022, Glanville shared similar comments about Richards. She asserted that she “absolutely adore[s] her” and hinted that their friendship could be mended.

“I’m sure if we saw each other, everything would be fine. But even throughout our friendship, we fought all the time. We butt heads, it’s just who we are. But I love that about her and I feel like she’ll always be – my kids love her, they’re like where’s aunt Kim? I’m like oh, not talking right now. But you know, they love her and I love her,” said Glanville.

The 50-year-old also shared she believed it would not be in Richard’s best interest if she returned to RHOBH.

“I think it’s interesting to watch a family dynamic. But I just don’t want it to tear a family apart,” explained Glanville.

Kim Richards Spoke About Brandi Glanville in July 2022

While speaking to E! News in July 2022, Richards discussed her relationship with Glanville. She claimed that they stopped being friends in 2019. She explained she was unhappy after her former castmate shared pictures after she had surgery to determine if she had breast cancer.

“There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me. They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me,” said Richards.

She explained that she had requested Glanville to look at a stitch that she feared had been broken.

“I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, ‘Can you look please? I’m scared. And that picture was posted. I’m sure it was by accident but…I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down,” stated the former RHOBH personality.

The “Escape From Witch Mountain” actress stated that she reached out to Glanville and requested her to remove the photo.

“She never responded. Then she called later and I said, ‘I asked you to take that down,’ and she said, ‘It’s nothing, it was a picture.’ So she didn’t find the harm in it,” said the 58-year-old.

