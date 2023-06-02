RHOBH Alum Calls Out ‘Hypocrisy’

Brandi Glanville called out the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” after the second episode of the three-part reunion aired on Bravo on May 31, 2023. A big part of the reunion focused on the cast reacting to the “Scandoval,” Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s breakup after his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Brandi Glanville tweeted, “This f****** hypocrisy is f****** insane,!!!!! I never thought I would be friends with half the b****es that f***** my husband while I was married & pregnant.” She then added, “I’m f****** over it with pretty much everyone.”

Glanville didn’t name anyone in her tweets but the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum had a public feud with “Vanderpump Rules” OG Scheana Shay and accused Shay in the first season of VPR of having an affair with Glanville’s then-husband Eddie Cibrian in 2007. At the time, Glanville was pregnant with their second child.

Brandi Glanville & Scheana Shay Had Another Exchange on Social Media After the Scandoval Broke

It’s not the first time Glanville has brought up the affair since news of the VPR scandal broke as Shay has been an outspoken critic of Sandoval. “A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it’s all the same,” Glanville wrote on April 28. “I wasn’t specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it’s sad.”

Glanville later added, “I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the groups history. THAT IS ALL! @scheana and I have texted, we are good.”

Glanville’s tweets apparently came as a response to Shay telling off a Bravo fan who’d written that she used to be “that girl” on the show, in reference to Leviss becoming the other woman. “Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face … I’ll wait,” Shay commented. Shay also told Glanville that she understood her comments and that the women are in a good place.

Scheana Shay Was Very Emotional at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2

Shay got emotional during the second part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion as she opened up about the impact that the scandal had on her. The OG star of the show said that she felt betrayed by two of her closest friends, Leviss and Sandoval, and spoke about how much she’d supported and defended Leviss.

Shay revealed that she saw Leviss as a younger sister and the former pageant queen even lived with Shay and her husband Brock Davies for some time after her breakup with James Kennedy. The “Good as Gold” singer even shared that Leviss got in bed with her and Davies one night in Las Vegas because she didn’t want to sleep alone.

Shay got very emotional as she confessed that her daughter Summer Moon had started hyperventilating one day because Shay was having a meltdown at home. In her trailer, which was 100 yards apart due to Leviss filing a restraining order against Shay, Leviss said the conversations at the reunion were making her feel “more realizations and more regrets.”

