Fans Dig Up Old Video on Controversial Real Housewife

Fans took to Reddit to slam a controversial former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” using a resurfaced video.

A Reddit thread was started after a fan shared a clip of Brandi Glanville and Joyce Giraud from RHOBH season 4 which aired in 2013 and 2014.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Fan Called Brandi Glanville a ‘Racist Slut Pig’ After Her Comments to Joyce Giraud About Being Black

During a cast trip to Palm Springs, Giraud told Glanville she did not want to get in the pool because she couldn’t swim. Glanville then said, “You’re like a Black person” and the argument stemmed from there.

In this clip, the wives were enjoying a dinner party at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

Fans created a Reddit thread, titled “Brandi glandville being a racist slut pig (snipit from her disgusting words with Joyce for those of you who don’t understand the Brandi dislikes)” to discuss the old clip now that Glanville is appearing on TV again.

“Brandi – I’m not racist because I dated a black man,” someone wrote. “This is what is wrong with humanity.”

“She really brought that up constantly like it was armor against anything else she did,” a fan wrote. “The others repeated it too, Ken or LVP (I can’t remember who) literally said that when Joyce was going off – ‘Brandi’s not racist, she dated a black guy!'”

“Joyce ate Brandi up in this fight,” a fan said. “The whole cast was jealous of Joyce. Kyle hated her hair haha. This scene is infuriating. Brandi so out of line,” another person commented.

“If this was just Joyce vs Brandi then Joyce def would have won. But that entire season Brandi hid behind Yolanda, Carlton and LVP and no one sold up for Joyce and she had to fight her own battles while Brandi had her henchmen who disliked Joyce and went after her as well,” a fan wrote. “Was Joyce oblivious and sometimes annoying? Yes. But no more so than any housewife and the vile hate she got from Brandi and her henchmen was disgusting. The fact that Brandi brought her black friend on the show right after the pool comments will never not be F***** DISGUSTING.

“What disappointed me the most is that everyone else kind of giggled at her racist comments,” someone wrote. “I wasn’t surprised to hear that kind of thing from Brandi but to see the others like LVP laugh along was really shitty.”

“This didn’t even show her most horrible behavior,” a fan pointed out.

Taylor Armstrong Was ‘Really Taken Aback’ at Glanville’s Comments About Her Husband’s Suicide

In the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” two former RHOBH stars are reunited for the first time since appearing together on the show.

Taylor Armstrong and Glanville rehashed their differences and Glanville took the opportunity to bring up how Armstrong’s husband’s suicide affected her.

“It was the worst f–king time,” Glanville said of herself, much to the shock of the ladies and Armstrong.

“I couldn’t believe that she was actually saying that that was, like, the hardest year of her life after everything that I went through and my daughter went through. I was just really taken aback,” Armstrong told Us Weekly after the episode aired. “I never saw that coming. She didn’t have a relationship with Russell. And so I still am shocked actually, as you can tell.”

