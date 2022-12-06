RHOBH Alum Says Whitney Rose ‘Was a B****’ at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville opened up about her experience at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, on a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

Brandi Glanville Shared Her Thoughts About ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Whitney Rose

While speaking to the “Two Ts In A Pod” co-hosts “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Glanville shared she had mostly positive encounters with her fellow Bravo celebrities at the fan convention. She noted that she had an unpleasant interaction with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

“He was not nice to me at BravoCon… And I was a fan of his. I think he was wasted, honestly, like half of us were, but I was like ‘oh I love, you know’ — and he was like ‘yeah, whatever,’” claimed Glanville.

She also asserted that “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is “just rude” after appearing alongside her on a panel for “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Glanville then shared she was not charmed by “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose.

“Whitney Rose was a b****,” said Glanville.

She then shared she believed Rose may have taken issue with her as she was spending time with her second cousin and co-star, Heather Gay. As fans are aware, Gay and Rose have been at odds throughout RHOSLC season 3. Glanville also mentioned she showed her support of the “Bad Mormon” author during a BravoCon panel with “Not All Diamonds and Rosé” author Dave Quinn.

“When the ‘Girl’s Trip’ girls came out like Dave Quinn goes ‘I’m team Heather all the way’ and I went ‘whoo-whoo’ and so maybe that might have been part of it,” confided Glanville.

The mother of two then shared she enjoyed Gay’s company at BravoCon 2022.

“I got really drunk with her, I think we fell, I really liked her, I do think she will have a bad season just with what I’ve seen so far. But I really do like her,” asserted the former “Celebrity Big Brother” star. “But you, I’m going to watch and I do take away — in person, I like a lot of people but we all have to remember they are making entertainment for us. My takeaway is if I like you in person, that’s all that really matters.”

Brandi Glanville Spoke About Starring on RHUGT Season 2 in October 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon, Glanville discussed her experience starring on the second season of RHUGT. She suggested she believed the show was successful because “it was the perfect storm of these giant personalities coming together.”

“It’s what we needed like I was in that COVID hole where I wasn’t socializing at all, so yeah, I think we all came into this like ready to explode so, yeah like I said it was like a perfect storm,” said Glanville.

She then shared she had an appreciation for all her RHUGT castmates. She clarified she was less fond of Taylor Armstrong and Vicki Gunvalson.

“I like Taylor and I like Vicki, I love everyone else,” said Glanville.

