Brandi Glanville Reveals What Storyline She Wishes Wasn’t Cut on RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville spoke about her time on the series during a December 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave asked Glanville, “if there was any storyline that was ever cut from [her] time on Housewives that you wish could be on there, what would it be?” The 50-year-old replied she would have liked to have filmed more scenes with Hadid. The former model asserted the Holland native was suffering from the effects of Lyme disease and seemed to reference that some RHOBH stars questioned the legitimacy of her illness in season 6.

“I think that a lot of stuff that Yolanda and I went through was not on camera. And it sucked because she really was sick,” said Glanville. “She was very f***** ill and there was stuff going on with [her ex-husband] David [Foster] that… there was just stuff. And it was horrible and I spent a lot of time with her off camera.”

Glanville shared she has a strong relationship with the 58-year-old and asserted she is “always going to be on Yolanda’s side.” She also noted she appreciates the mother of three’s willingness to tell the truth.

“She is very like ‘Brandi you did this wrong, you shouldn’t have done this, and you are an a*****,’” explained Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Spoke About Yolanda Hadid’s Illness in 2015

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2015, Glanville shared she was frustrated by RHOBH cast members who had inquired about Hadid’s illness. She asserted that the “Believe Me” author was left debilitated by the disease.

“I’m livid honestly. For these women who don’t know her, honestly, outside of filming, they don’t know her,” said Glanville. “When we’re not filming I hang out with Yo and I’m at her house for the past three years in her bed, she couldn’t move, helping her get dressed, it’s a joke, they want to chime in but yet they are not there when the cameras are off. They are only there when there is a camera.”

Yolanda Hadid Spoke About Suffering From Lyme Disease in 2017

During a 2017 interview with People magazine, Hadid spoke about her 2012 Lyme disease diagnosis. She explained that she initially experienced flu-like symptoms, which she ignored.

“I was just such a driven, multitasking social butterfly, my kids, carpool lane, building a house, I was just in this crazy stage of my life where I was just juggling 100 things at once and just hardheaded, just pushing through whatever symptoms I had until one day it just knocked me out where I go oh my god the light went out in my head,” recalled Hadid.

The mother of three shared she met with medical professionals in Belgium, who determined she was suffering from Lyme disease.

“It was a long six weeks of waiting and once you get an answer like the light went on and I go like see, I told everyone that I had an infection in my brain and they were looking at me like I’m crazy,” said the former RHOBH star.

