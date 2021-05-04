Brandi Redmond Keeps Fatal Car Accident Info Private

In October 2020, “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Brandi Redmond and her family suffered a horrible tragedy. Redmond’s mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, was killed in a car crash, while her 9-year-old daughter, Brinkley, was riding in the backseat. Sadly, Redmond’s mother-in-law passed away as a result of the accident.

Although Redmond keeps details about the fatal accident quite private, she did reveal what had happened in a since-deleted post on Instagram, which was obtained by Heavy at the time.

“My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best…so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy,” Redmond wrote at the time as she shared pictures of the family. “I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

Redmond has four children with her husband, Bryan Redmond: Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley, 9, Bruin, 2, and newborn Brilynn.

The Accident Happened After Filming Season 5 of ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’

Because filming for season five of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” wrapped before the fatal accident, it wasn’t part of Redmond’s story this season. However, the topic may be discussed during the upcoming reunion. Redmond’s mother-in-law had appeared before on previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

In a since-deleted Instagram message posted in October 2020, Redmond gave a brief update on how her daughter, Brinkley, was doing since the accident, which was obtained by Bravo.

“Oh my sweet Brinkley,” Redmond wrote on Instagram at the time. “Words will never express how much I love you. Right now I feel like someone gutted my soul and faith. I know you know how important the blood of Jesus is over you and to release God’s angels to protect you, what we pray daily and I’m so thankful for this and you. Stay strong my baby.”

Redmond May Be Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’

It’s no secret that Redmond has had a difficult year, as she suffered the loss of her mother-in-law, received backlash from a resurfaced video in which she mocked Asians, and welcomed a new baby all in the span of a few months. In February 2021, the star posted a cryptic message on Instagram that implied she would be exiting “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

“I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyone’s soul,” Redmond wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness.”

Part one of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” season five reunion airs on Tuesday, May 4, at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo.

