WATCH: Brandi Redmond’s Alleged Cheating Video

“Real Housewives of Dallas” star Brandi Redmond has had a tough year, and unfortunately, it looks like it may not be getting better. While the RHOD season was airing, a video, as seen below, surfaced of what appeared to be her husband, Bryan Redmond, wrapping his arms around another woman and kissing her.

The Bravo fan Instagram account @BravoAndCocktails initially posted the video that then got re-posted by multiple accounts. The Instagram account noted in its Stories that the video was taken in a Las Vegas club in 2018.

Andy Cohen himself asks Redmond about the video. “A video was making its rounds about your husband Bryan at a club with another woman,” Cohen begins to ask her in a preview for the RHOD reunion. She will most likely address the rumors during the reunion, but she has not done so beforehand.

At the time, Redmond’s family was, “asking for privacy,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet added that, “the family is not making any comment about the clip at this time.”

The Redmonds have been a staple on RHOD since the first season. Brandi and Bryan Redmond met in high school and eventually got married in 2003. The couple shares four kids together: 11-year-old Brinkley, 9-year-old Brooklyn, 2-year-old Bruin and 2f-month-old Brilynn.

The two recently celebrated their 17-year wedding anniversary on September 27, 2020. “Oh how time flies when you’re having fun and making memories with the one you love,” Brandi Redmond wrote in a caption of the two wearing Dallas Cowboys jerseys. “Happy 17 yr anniversary babe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Go Cowboys! Of course they would have a game today.”

Redmond’s BFF Stephanie Hollman Commented on the Video

RHOD cast member Stephanie Hollman and Redmond have been best friends for years. The families themselves are also extremely close. Hollman appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in late April after the video surfaced and a fan asked her about it.

“She does address it at the reunion, and I was more concerned about my friend and making sure that she was okay and doing well,” Hollman responded. “She had a new baby at the time so for me it was more about just her. I wanted to make sure she was good.”

Cohen then chimed in asking if it was, “awkward” for her and her husband Travis Hollman, since the couples are “great friends.” Hollman nodded her head and said “yes.” She added, “I mean more than anything it’s just I knew that she was hurting, and I was in Aspen at the time, and I never want to speak on her behalf…but it was hard, because I love her, I love Bryan, but nobody deserves that and she’s a lovely person, and I just want her to be okay.”

RHOD Cheating Rumors Circulated Before the Video Surfaced

Unfortunately, this cheating allegation isn’t the first. The popular podcast “Call Her Daddy” asked for follower questions awhile back when a RHOD husband got mentioned.

“Y’all, I f*cked a husband of the ‘Real Housewives of Dallas,’” host Alex Cooper reads from a fan. “So I met him and his friend at happy hour right down the street from where I work. He talked about his wife. His friend claimed to be divorced. Showed me pictures of their kids, everything.”

She continued reading, “The night goes on and they basically became my sugar daddies. I literally was handed a wine glass after wine glass at this super nice restaurant. And get this s*it! I am in the middle of them and they are both touching different legs under the table at this point. I was like holy f*ck! This is about to be a f*cking three-wau, are you kidding?”

The reader did not say the husband’s name, but she provided other details. “The night goes on,” she said. “More and more the divorced guy is showing more interest than the husband of the Housewife, so I was like okay, I’m here for it. Finally we ended up at this club. And then all of the sudden, somehow it’s just me and the Housewife’s husband. He hands me his phone, I pick a hotel, put his credit card number in it, and I have the best f*ck of my life pressed up against a window with the skyline view of downtown Austin. Thanks, ‘Real Housewives!’”

