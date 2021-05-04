Are Brandi Redmond and Her Husband Bryan Redmond Still Together?

It’s been a tough year for “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Brandi Redmond. She faced backlash from a resurfaced video in which she mocked Asians, welcomed a new baby, and, recently, in March, a video of her husband, Bryan Redmond, allegedly cheating on her with another woman made its way to Instagram and Twitter.

👀👀👀👀 Brandi Redmond’s husband Bryan seen in 2018 video kissing another woman who’s not his wife😕 Does this mean the blinds are true? #rhod #realhousewives pic.twitter.com/GuPkqOeY2C — AllAboutTRH (@AllAboutTRH) March 17, 2021

So, what is their relationship status today? Is the couple still together after the cheating video? Here’s what you need to know about Brandi Redmond’s marriage:

The Couple Appears to Still Be Together

Despite the recent scandal, it doesn’t seem like the “Real Housewives of Dallas” couple has broken up. Redmond and her husband haven’t made any official announcements regarding a split, and in February, the couple welcomed their fourth child, Brilynn, together.

Although Redmond has stayed pretty silent on social media about the alleged cheating video and her relationship, she did recently post an Instagram story with him on April 26, according to Reality Blurb. In the video, Redmond cozied up to her husband, and said, “Happy. Happy wife, happy life.”

However, fans will get the official update on Redmond’s marriage during part one of the “Real Housewives of Dallas” season five reunion, which airs at 10:30/9:30c on Tuesday, May 4.

Redmond and Her Husband Have Faced Marriage Problems in the Past

If Redmond’s husband was, in fact, cheating on his wife, it wouldn’t be the first time that the couple has faced problems in their marriage. During the first season of “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” the couple went through a tough time and were seen fighting a lot on television. At the time, Redmond had explained that she felt “distant” from her husband.

However, during the time that season two was airing, Redmond told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that they were doing much better and were working on their marriage. “Bryan and I are amazing,” Redmond told The Daily Dish at the time. “If you go back, if you look at what we went through, I think it was a learning lesson for both of us. We learned to communicate better and just reflecting back on that, it was actually a blessing because we were able to pull ourselves together, go through counseling, and really focus on the things that we really needed to make our marriage better.”

Redmond also maintained that watching herself back during season one helped her to strengthen her relationship with her husband.

“Bryan and I’s relationship and everything we went through last season, it definitely made us stronger,” Redmond said at the time. “Watching yourself kind of put down your husband a little bit, instead of being his cheerleader and his biggest fan, that kind of hurt me, just seeing that I wasn’t so supportive of him. Now I’m more in tune to, like, ‘How was your day?’ And try and pick him up at the end of the day so [he wants] to come home and feel warm and inviting…”

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: When Ramona Singer Was Spotted Kissing Harry Dubin