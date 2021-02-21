Brandi Redmond Releases Statement Hinting at Quitting

The Real Housewives of Dallas is getting a major cast shakeup. Original cast member Brandi Redmond announced that she has decided to leave the Bravo franchise after five seasons. The newly mom of four posted a photo of herself on Sunday, February 21.

“Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me,” she wrote in the caption. “I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more.”

She continued writing, “Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers.”

Fellow RHOD OG cast member Stephanie Hollman commented, “I love you so much and you deserve to be happy.” Kary Brittingham also chimed in writing, “Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend.” D’Andra Simmons added, “Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family!”

A Cast Member Admitted She Was ‘Surprised’ Redmond Hadn’t Quit Yet

The 42-year-old mom made headlines in 2020 when a racially insensitive video of herself mocking Asians got released. “I made a very ignorant, insensitive choice and I’m sorry,” Redmond said during the RHOD premiere. She added that after the incident, she checked herself into a wellness center.

“I do have my smile back,” she shared on the episode. “I want you all to know that I love you. I love life. I have peace in my heart knowing God is always with me, he knows my intentions in my heart.” Redmond confessed she even contemplated suicide.

Close friend and costar Stephanie Hollman opened up about the situation as well. “I was surprised she came back this year at some points, because she struggled with it,” Hollman told Entertainment Tonight in February. “Like, do I come back? Do I walk away? It’s a hard thing, I think, for her to put out there, and she knew it would bring up a lot of things and it was a tough decision for her to make to come back. I don’t know if she’s always glad she did, but I think she’s glad she stared it in the face and was at least able to apologize to the audience and people she offended.”

READ NEXT: Cast Member Teases That These Two Housewives ‘Hooked Up’