‘Real Housewives’ Star Sparks Engagement Rumors 3 Months After Divorce

A “Real Housewives” star appears to be ready to move on following her divorce from her husband, which was filed in October 2022.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and her girlfriend Jennifer Spinner are ready to take the next step in their relationship. In fact, after sharing a photo of diamond bands on her Instagram Stories, Windham-Burke told People magazine that she and Spinner have made a commitment to one another heading into 2023.

Windham-Burke quickly deleted the post, but has since confirmed that she and her girlfriend of five months have exchanged promise rings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windham-Burke & Spinner Spent New Year’s Eve in North Carolina

Windham-Burke and Spinner embarked on a road trip to end 2022 and spent their New Year’s Eve in a hotel room in Southport, North Carolina. A source told Page Six that Windham-Burke and Spinner are looking for a home as they are planning on moving in together. So far, they’ve liked areas of North Carolina and also are considering Tennessee, according to Page Six’s source.

Amid their road trip, however, the two shared a very special moment together on New Year’s Eve.

“We did begin 2023 with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together. We were in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve,” she notes. “And at 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, ‘I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we’re headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” Windham-Burke told People.

Windham-Burke came out as gay in December 2020.

“I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice,” she said in an interview with GLAAD at the time, according to Page Six.

Windham-Burke & Her Husband Stayed Married After She Came Out

Windham-Burke and Sean Burke stayed married for two years after she came out. The former couple has seven children together; Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, and plan on sharing custody.

In October 2022, after filing legal paperwork to end their marriage, Windham-Burke provided People magazine with a statement about her decision to leave her husband.

“Those who have followed our story probably aren’t surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a ‘modern family’ is,” she told the outlet. “For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that’s all I will share as I navigate this new chapter. I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive,” she added.

Page Six’s source said that Windham-Burke’s ex-husband is quite fond of Spinner — and so are their seven children.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Dragged Over Christmas Day Outfit