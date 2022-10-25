Real Housewives Star Files for Divorce After 23 Years

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star has filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years.

According to court records obtained by Heavy, Braunwyn Windham-Burke filed paperwork in the Orange County courts for the dissolution of marriage with Sean Burke on October 14 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Asking for Sole Physical Custody of Kids, Spousal Support & Legal Fees From Sean Burke

Braunwyn and Sean were married on January 30, 2000, and list the date of separation as the day before the divorce was filed. There are only five of the couple’s seven children listed on the court documents: Jacob Burke 17 (listed as gender fluid), and their twins Caden and Curren, age 9, Koa age 7, and Hazel age 4. The couple also share two adult children, Bella, 22, Rowan, 20.

Braunwyn is asking for physical custody of the five minor children with joint legal custody and visitation for Sean. She is also requesting spousal support from Sean, according to the documents. She is also asking for Sean to pay the legal fees.

“Those who have followed our story probably aren’t surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a ‘modern family’ is. For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that’s all I will share as I navigate this new chapter,” she told People in a statement on October 19. “I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive,” she says.

Heavy reached out to both Braunwyn and her lawyer and has not received a response back.

Braunwyn Came out as Gay in 2020 & Has Been Liked Romantically to Victoria Brito & Jennifer Spinner: ‘I’m Not Attracted to Men and I Never Have Been’

The divorce comes two years after Braunwyn came out as a gay and announced her desire to split time between Orange County and New York City.

“I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice,” she told GLAAD in December 2020. “I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be. I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

At the time she also voiced her desire to remain married to Sean.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” Braunwyn told the outlet. “But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been.”

She began dating a woman who she says Sean knew about.

“We are in unchartered territories,” she told the outlet. “Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

Braunwyn was also briefly linked to Victoria Brito, but the pair split in July 2022 after less than a year of dating.

In August 2022, Braunwyn went Instagram official with a new woman, Jennifer Spinner.

“I like her, we laugh a lot, it’s good,” Braunwyn wrote on her Instagram Story. “Here’s to new chapters and a lot more cheesy posts,” she captioned a second photo.

She clarified to Us Weekly that the pair are “not-exclusive” due to Spinner living in Germany.

“It’s still very new. I’m getting to know her. I enjoy the time we’re spending together,” she told the outlet “Not all of them are gonna be long-term, committed relationships.”

