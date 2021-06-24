‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Was ‘Hurt’ By Andy Cohen

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is less than happy with Andy Cohen these days.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Burke revealed that she was “hurt” by the comments that Cohen made about her after she was let go from the franchise earlier this month. Cohen had said during an episode of his radio show that Burke wasn’t in the “healthiest spot” to continue filming, as she had been dealing with a lot during the past year, including sobriety.

“I haven’t spoken to him. I think that’s what hurt me so much,” Burke admitted. “I was not in the healthiest place at the reunion. I was less than a year sober. I was still struggling a lot. There was a lot of tension with my cast. I knew what I was getting into and it wasn’t hard.”

Burke continued, “Although I wasn’t in a great place [then], I’ve gotten so much better by doing the work. And I think we all go through moments in our life that are tough. We’ve all had, you know, mental breakdowns or times in our life where we’re not OK, but we get better. We do the work. And then we heal. And I wish someone had just said, ‘Hey, what’s going on now? How are you healing? How are you doing?’ Because where I was six months ago and where I am now are so different. So that did hurt just because no one took the time to call.”

Burke Said That She Is ‘Proud’ of Her Time on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

After she was let go from the franchise, Burke told PEOPLE in a statement that she was “proud” of her time on the show. “I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year,” Burke said. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between.”

Burke continued, telling PEOPLE at the time, “I know I may have been too much for some, and that’s okay. I am real, and I am happy being me. I’m so grateful to those who have stood by me. There is a lot more to my life, and I hope you’ll stick with me on this journey as I move forward in my next chapter.”

In addition to Burke, both Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas have also been let go from the franchise ahead of season 16.

Cohen Revealed That They Have Been Working on This Season of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ for a While





Play



Andy Cohen Talks RHOC Cast Shakeup Andy Cohen address the recently announced news of a cast shakeup on the Real Housewives of Orange County. Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday and Wednesday at 10am ET/PT, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SiriusXM app. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram: RadioAndySXM 2021-06-16T16:18:38Z

During a June 16, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, Cohen admitted that they had been working on this season of RHOC for a while. With Burke, Dodd, and Vargas out, the cast will also be getting an additional shakeup with the return of Heather Dubrow.

“We’ve been working on this for a while, and I’m excited for people to meet the new Housewives who haven’t been announced,” Cohen revealed during the episode.

Filming for season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is expected to commence this summer.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star Shades Lisa Vanderpump, Claims Star Was ‘The Coldest’