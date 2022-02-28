RHOC Star Details Daughter’s Struggle With Eating Disorder: ‘So Close to Dying’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her daughter Rowan opened up about Rowan’s struggle with an eating disorder during her teenage years and detailed just how bad things got. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star sat down for a joint Page Six interview with her 19-year-old daughter and said, “All I wanted as a mom was to fix it. What can I do to fix it? And there was nothing I could do.”

Windham-Burke, 44, said it was even more difficult after Rowan turned 18. “I wanted to fix it. She wanted to be left alone,” the Bravolebrity said. “There was definitely a power struggle, I would say. [She] wanted to do it [her] way, I wanted to do it my way.” She added:

When you’re a parent and you see a kid who hasn’t eaten for, like, 30 days, is 25 pounds underweight than they should [be], literally on the brink of death, and can’t even eat a single vegetable, that’s scary, it’s terrifying.

Windham-Burke Said Her Daughter Was ‘So Close to Dying’

Windham-Burke told Page Six that things got really bad and she was “so afraid we were going to lose her. She was so close to dying,” she spilled. According to the publication, Rowan had reached a point where she was not only skipping meals but was exercising for four hours a day. “I remember begging her to eat this carrot, holding her baby sister who’d just been born, saying, ‘Please eat this for her,'” she recounted.

The RHOC star said she sent her daughter, a former competitive dancer, to spend a night with her father Sean Burke “because I was so afraid that she wasn’t going to wake up — and I didn’t want her little brothers and sisters to find her [in that state].” However, Rowan saw the situation as her mother kicking her out of the house, Windham-Burke revealed.

The 19-year-old said she thinks if she hadn’t been convinced by her parents to seek treatment a few days later, she “would have died.” She explained that at the time, the thought of going away for treatment seemed like “the worst thing that can possibly happen to you,” whereas now she sees it was something she “completely needed.”

The Situation Wasn’t Completely Foreign to Windham-Burke, But Both Are Doing Better Now

Windham-Burke said the situation they found themselves in prompted her to share some of her own stories with Rowan, including some about her own “battles with food,” Page Six reported. “[Rowan] didn’t realize that I had struggled with a lot of the same things that she did,” the RHOC star shared.

Although I’ve been open about other parts of my personality, like my addiction with alcohol, my relationship with food was actually the one I had the most shame around and I never shared that.

For Rowan, she said the stories made a lot of sense and helped her to work through her own struggles, though she shared that she’s doing much better now. “I don’t think that there is a ‘fully recovered’ when it comes to these types of things because it is an everyday battle and struggle,” the young woman told the outlet. “But I definitely am the best that I have been since it started, 100 percent. I am the best and the healthiest, not just physically but mentally, that I have been since I was 15.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at (800) 931-2237. There are additional resources at NationalEatingDisorders.org.

