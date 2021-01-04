RHOC Cast Trash Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently caused some controversy after she said that she would be “heartbroken” if her husband, Sean Burke, dated anyone else. And now, her costars are calling her out for it.

The drama started when Burke answered some questions from her followers on her Instagram stories this past weekend. In one Instagram story, which was captured by People, Burke wrote that she would be “heartbroken” if her husband started falling in love with someone else. Recently, Burke has revealed that she actually has a girlfriend and identifies as a lesbian while still staying married to her husband. However, it looks like some of her costars weren’t too happy with her Q+A answer.

Burke’s Real Housewives of Orange County costar, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, took to her own Instagram page on January 3, posting a screenshot of an article written about Burke’s answer. “OK.. I’m sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy to much,” Vargas wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, slamming Burke. “Didn’t she just announce she’s NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she’s ‘SLEEPING WITH WOMEN’! Acceptable behavior because she calls it a ‘modern marriage’ or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical…Thoughts?”

Vargas used hashtags such as #dontbeabraunwyn and #teamsean on the post.

Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd Also Weighed in on Burke’s Statements

Burke’s other costars also weighed in on her Instagram statements. On Vargas’ post, Emily Simpson commented, “He should vote himself off the island at this point.” When a fan responded to Simpson’s comment writing, “Poor Sean, I feel bad for him,” Simpson hit right back again, writing, “Yeah he might want to Google Stockholm Syndrome.”

Kelly Dodd also chimed in on the post, writing, “I want to comment so bad. Haha.” And, even a former Real Housewives of Orange County star had an opinion on the matter as well. Former star Gretchen Rossi commented, “Completely.”

Some of Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Costars Want Her off the Show

Aside from the recent Instagram shade, it looks like some of Burke’s other costars think that it’s not the right time for Burke to be on the show. During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Gina Kirschenheiter explained why she doesn’t want Burke to come back for Season 16.

“I think that Braunwyn is still going through really a lot with this sobriety and emotionally and her figuring out her marriage and her sexual confusion and stuff like that,” Kirschenheiter said. “These are major things to go through and I just don’t know if this is the right venue to go through those things in. It puts us in a really kind of scary situation, I feel like. It’s hard for us to navigate too as a group, but then again I know that’s interesting.”

In October, Kirschenheiter also revealed her opinions about Burke’s marriage to Us Weekly. “I think right now, honestly, [I] think Braunwyn and her family are in crisis,” Kirschenheiter said. “And I’m not going to put much stock into anything she said, and I feel for her family and you know, [but] I’m not trying to make things worse for them.”

Kirschenheiter continued, telling Us Weekly, “If he’s OK with that — I think it might get a little sticky if he met someone new, that person would like to marry him. I don’t know if that would survive the modern marriage. But if it works for them now, I mean, it’s less paperwork, it’s less money out of your pocket. It’s less of a headache and it’s, you know, it’s less messy for the whole family.”

