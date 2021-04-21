Braunwyn Windham-Burke Rumored To Be Dating This Bravo Star

Is love in the air for these two Bravolebs?

According to a new report from Page Six, it looks like “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and former RHOC “friend of” Fernanda Rocha have been spending a lot of time together, sparking dating rumors. And, during a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, former star Tamra Judge only added fuel to the fire, admitting that the two appear to have been cozying up as of late.

“She’s been hanging out with Fernanda, who was on the show,” Judge explained while appearing on Lewis’ radio show, according to Reality Blurb. “I don’t know if she’s dating Fernanda. This is a new one, [but] they’ve been hanging out a lot.”

However, a source who is close to the couple told Page Six on April 19 that the two are not in an “exclusive relationship,” but recently traveled to Miami together, which the pair both posted about on Instagram.

In December 2020, Burke announced in an interview that she now identifies as a lesbian. Rocha also identifies as a lesbian, according to Page Six.

Windham-Burke Recently Split From Her Girlfriend

Shortly after Burke came out as a lesbian, she also revealed that she had begun dating a woman named Kris. However, the two have recently split, calling it quits about a month ago.

“They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways,” the source who is close to the couple told People on April 11. “They’re still friendly, and each want the best for the other.”

However, even though Burke may have had a girlfriend, she still has no plans to divorce her husband of over twenty years, Sean Burke. “We are in unchartered territories,” Burke explained about her marriage during a December 2020 interview with GLAAD. “Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

Windham-Burke Hinted That Tamra Judge Helped Her Realize Her Sexuality

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke: I'm a lesbianBraunwyn Windham-Burke talks to GLAAD's Anthony Ramos and reveals that she is a lesbian. 2020-12-02T19:00:03Z

During Burke’s December 2020 interview with GLAAD, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed that a moment with Tamra Judge helped her realize that she might be gay. “I had a scene with Tamra [Judge] that everyone kind of talked about,” Burke said. “When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, ‘How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this part of who you are?’ And I said, ‘This is who I am.’”

Burke continued, revealing, “When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, ‘This is who I am. I like women.’ I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family. It was really well-recieved.”

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on Erika Jayne’s Divorce