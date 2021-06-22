Two Former ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Are Dating

Love is in the air for these two former “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars!

On June 21, 2021, Braunwyn Windham-Burke confirmed to Page Six that she is dating Fernanda Rocha. “Having someone special in my life who was an out and proud woman on reality television was so helpful in the beginning stages of our relationship,” Burke revealed to the outlet.

However, although the two are together, they are not in an exclusive relationship. Burke still remains married to her husband, Sean Burke.

“What started as a friendship has become something more — I am so grateful for her — she is beyond amazing,” Burke told Page Six. “Not only has she been a source of strength, but she has taken me under her wing and helped me navigate my coming out. Without the show, I never would have met Fernanda, so I am forever grateful for that. She’s taking me away for a few days today, and that is exactly what I needed.”

Rocha was featured as a “friend of” during season six of the show.

In December 2020, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star announced during an interview with GLAAD that she identifies as a lesbian.

“I like women. I’m gay,” Burke revealed at the time. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

And, about her marriage, Burke explained, “We are in unchartered territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

Burke Will Not Be Returning to Next Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Unfortunately, viewers will not get to see Burke’s new relationship play out on-screen, as Burke will not be returning for next season’s “Real Housewives of Orange County.” Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were also let go from the franchise.

“I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year,” Burke told PEOPLE on June 15, 2021. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between.” Burke continued, telling the outlet, “It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV. That is something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise’s history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month.” “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to return to filming this summer.

