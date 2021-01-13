Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals New Details on Her Marriage and Girlfriend

In a new interview, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed new details on how she balances both having a girlfriend and being married to husband Sean Burke.

“I’m leaving tonight. I’m gonna go spend the night with Kris and that’s hard for Sean,” Burke told Us Weekly on January 13. “He supports me, but, yeah — that is definitely hard. Kris knows that I’m with my kids a lot, you know, and that’s hard for her because she wants to be with me. It’s a new relationship, you know, but she also knows I have seven kids. I have a husband. She knew what she was getting into. There’s never been any lying or anything and so she understands that too.”

Burke continued, explaining to Us Weekly that it’s important for her to balance her time with each party equally. “I think, for me, the most important thing is when I’m with Sean, I’m with Sean,” Burke said. “When I’m with Kris, I’m with Kris. … [I] give them a hundred percent of me when I’m with them.”

In December, Burke revealed that she identifies as a lesbian, and is currently dating a woman named Kris. However, Burke is still married to her husband and plans to stay married for the foreseeable future.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Wants Both Relationships to Stay Private

During her interview with Us Weekly, Burke also revealed that she wants details of both relationships to stay private to the other. “I still just want to be very cognizant of both relationships and keeping them private because it’s not just like, I know everyone says, ‘It’s all about Braunwyn.’ Well, it’s actually not right now,” Burke said. “You know, this is me trying to balance the feelings and emotions of two people I really care about. And I think trying to keep some things private is a big part of that.”

Burke shares seven children with her husband, Sean Burke, and although they are still living together in Orange County, the two sleep in different rooms, according to Us Weekly.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Came out as a Lesbian During an Interview With GLAAD

While interviewing with GLAAD in December, Burke revealed that she identifies as a lesbian. “I like women. I’m gay,” Burke said during the interview. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Burke continued, explaining to GLAAD, “I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be. This isn’t something that’s new… I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

During the interview, Burke also spoke a bit about her girlfriend, Kris. “I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with,” Burke explained to GLAAD. “This became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore.”

