RHOC Couple Calls It Quits

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is back on the market. Windham-Burke made headlines last year when she shared with fans that she identifies as a lesbian in an interview with GLAAD on December 2. Later that day, she introduced fans to her girlfriend Kris. Windham-Burke posted a selfie of the two of them with a heart and a rainbow flag on her Instagram Story.

“I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with,” Windham-Burke told GLAAD at the time. “It became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore.”

Unfortunately, the two have since called it quits. A source told People on April 11, “Kris broke up with Braunwyn well over a month ago…Braunwyn understood.”

Another source told TMZ that Windham-Burke broke up with her girlfriend over a month ago, and it was, “amicable.” The source added that the two hope to remain friends.

“They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways,” a source told People. “They’re still friendly, and each want the best for the other.”

Windham-Burke Revealed How She & Kris Met

Windham-Burke appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January where she spilled how she met Kris. “On Tinder,” she confessed. She elaborated saying, “My girlfriends set up a fake account for me, and kind of pre-dated some people. And I met her on Tinder.”

Cohen also asked Windham-Burke, “What was the catalyst for you to publicly come out?” Windham-Burke responded, “There was a photo that TMZ had, and they gave me the consideration to tell the story in my own terms first.”

Windham-Burke is 43-years-old, and she shared that Kris is 28-years-old on the second part of the RHOC reunion in late January. The two then share a 15-year-age gap.

Windham-Burke Is Trying to Make Her ‘Open Marriage’ Work

Windham-Burke and her husband Sean Burke have been married for 26 years. The two share seven kids together: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2.

Although Windham-Burke and Burke have both begun dating other people, the two are tying to make their marriage successful. “We want to have an open marriage and we want to be able to do it honestly and not have our feelings hurt I am very open with him,” she told Us Weekly in January.

She added, “I have big fears of abandonment from when I was a child. So my jealousy, my things, we’re working on them. We’re working on them so that we can get to a healthy place. I do think we’re going to get there. I really do, because we have the communication, we have the trust, we have a great therapist and we both have a similar goal for our future, which is sitting there in Hawaii, watching our grandkids play.”

When asked how her now ex-girlfriend gets along with her family, Windham-Burke said, per Distractify, “I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it.”

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Trailer