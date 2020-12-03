Real Housewives Star Posts Photo of Her New Girlfriend

In a new Instagram story, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed a photo of her new girlfriend.

Burke posted the photo of her and her girlfriend in an Instagram story on December 2, shortly after she revealed that she identifies as a lesbian. In the photo, Burke leaned on her girlfriend’s shoulder, whose name is Kris, according to Page Six. Burke also put a heart emoji and Gay Pride flag emoji on the picture.

Braunwyn Windham Burke story Dec.2 pic.twitter.com/vPYHn1zMDz — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) December 3, 2020

During a December 2 interview with GLAAD, Burke announced that she identifies as a lesbian. “I like women. I’m gay,” Burke said during the interview. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Currently, Burke is still married to her husband, Sean Burke. Together, the two have seven children.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Explained More About Her Relationship During Her Interview with GLAAD

During her December 2 interview with GLAAD, Burke spoke more about her relationship with her girlfriend. “I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with,” Burke said to GLAAD. “This became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore.”

While talking to GLAAD, Burke also touched a bit on her relationship with her husband. “I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family, but I’m not attracted to men and I never have been.”

Burke continued, “We are in unchartered territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Revealed That She Had Met Someone New Earlier This Year

During an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Burke revealed that she was seeing someone new who wasn’t her husband, hinting at her relationship with girlfriend Kris. “There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” Burke said to Us Weekly at the time. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

Burke continued, “I’m not going to worry about the future until it happens. I love Sean. Sean loves me. We have every intention of staying together. We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive. He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. … I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically.”

