Real Housewife Confesses to Being Unfaithful to Her Husband

Recently, there have been rumors swirling that there may be trouble in paradise for Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke. If it’s true that something is amiss in their marriage, it wouldn’t be the first time.

According to Page Six, last year, Burke admitted to cheating on her husband when they were going through a difficult time. “We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too,” Burke said during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County aftershow last year, as noted by Page Six. “We were in two different homes. I went to Hawaii. I took the kids. I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days out of the month.”

Though, things got better in their marriage when her husband re-proposed to her. “[Sean] got down on one knee and re-proposed to me,” Burke said last year, as noted by Page Six. “He had quit his job. He was the president of a very successful company. He sold his shares and he walked away and he became a stay-at-home dad for like eight years. He said, ‘I’d rather choose you guys than my work.’”

Fans Think That Burke May Be Getting a Divorce From Her Husband

Recently, many fans have been speculating that Burke may be getting divorced from her husband. According to Page Six, people were noticing that Burke hadn’t posted any photos of her alongside her husband since mid-August. However, on October 5, Burke posted a photo of her and husband for the first time in a while, writing in the caption, “Always evolving.”

According to Page Six, Burke also put out a statement recently asking for fans for “understanding.” This statement came after her daughter, Rowan, posted an Instagram with the now-deleted caption, “F*** . You. Mom.” On her stories, Burke wrote, as noted by Page Six, “Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances. 45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

Burke Recently Spoke About Her Experience on the Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Viewers will get to learn more about what is happening in Burke’s life during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premieres on October 14. According to Reality Tea, Burke recently answered questions on her Instagram stories about what filming this upcoming season was like for her.

“The biggest difference between first and second season. First season, I was like ‘I want everyone to like me. I want to be nice.’ Second season, I don’t give a f***,” Burke said on her stories, according to Reality Tea.

Burke also hinted at some hard times, according to Reality Tea, “I promised this year that I was going to give one hundred percent and it was really hard. And there [were] moments when I questioned it and it’s gonna be hard to watch some of the episodes, but I think you guys as viewers deserve that.”

