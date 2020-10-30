‘Real Housewives’ Star Confronts Rumors About Husband’s Sexuality

Recently, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke went off on fans who questioned her husband, Sean Burke’s, sexuality.

According to Us Weekly, in a now-deleted Instagram photo from October 19, Burke posed for a romantic photo with her husband. Although most of the comments were kind, one user wrote, “And he’s gay.” In response, Burke wrote back, “No sweetie, that’s me. He’s straight.”

Over the past few months, Burke’s marriage has come into question as many fans have speculated that the two split up. In the past, Burke has posted many photos with her husband and children, but recently, most of her photos have become selfies and group shots with friends. Recently, Burke spoke about the rumors with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that the couple is “redefining” what marriage means to them.

“We’re finding a new normal,” Burke said about her marriage to Entertainment Tonight on October 18. “We’re renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure. We are [and] we will be married forever. We have one hundred percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has a New ‘Special Someone’

As Burke and her husband are redefining what marriage means to them, Burke revealed to Us Weekly that she has a new “special someone” in her life right now. “There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” Burke told Us Weekly on October 20. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

Burke continued, explaining that she’s not thinking about anything but the present. “I’m not going to worry about the future until it happens. I love Sean. Sean loves me. We have every intention of staying together,” Burke explained to Us Weekly. “We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive. He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. … I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically.”

Viewers Will See Burke’s Struggles This Season on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

It’s unclear if we will get more of an insight into Burke’s marriage during this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but viewers will definitely get an inside look into her other struggles. During the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Burke revealed that she is an alcoholic, and has been dealing with that during the past few episodes.

On October 14, Burke posted to Instagram after the show’s premiere to show off her sobriety chips. In the caption, she updated fans that she has been sober for 258 days. “When we started this season I was 12 days sober, we document the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the unfiltered reality,” Burke wrote in the Instagram caption, “9 months ago my life was unmanageable, but today I’m happier then I’ve ever been, living life honestly on life’s terms.”

