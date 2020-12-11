Real Housewives Star Reveals Violence In Her Marriage

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn Windham-Burke confessed to hitting her husband, Sean Burke.

The latest episode of the show showed the women as they navigated the first few days of the coronavirus quarantine. In her confessional interview, Burke admitted that she got violent with her husband, and it wasn’t the first time. “I just, I lost it,” Burke said in her interview. “I lost my temper again with Sean belittling me over the vacuum cleaner. Instead of being like, ‘Yeah, I’ll help you’ — ’cause he’s still going to the office. He’s still working. He’s still getting out of the house — instead of helping, he made fun of me and I lost it and I smacked him.”

Burke continued, “I have hit Sean a couple of times in my life. Nothing though like what happened in Aspen. I hit him across the face and I hit him hard. I wanted to go drink. I was angry and I was lashing out and Curren saw it.”

During this season, Burke has opened up to the audience about her struggle to get sober, as well as her struggles with her sexuality.

Burke Defended Herself on Instagram Following the Episode

Braunwyn IG story pic.twitter.com/MfILrMEoiF — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) December 11, 2020

Following the bombshell episode, Burke took to her Instagram stories to defend herself. “Last night’s episode, I’ve been crying all morning, because the comments were so much worse than I anticipated,” Burke said on her Instagram story. “Getting sober was hard for me. At three days sober in Aspen, I was trying to drink, and Sean stopped me, and I lashed out. It was ugly. Another time during quarantine, I was sitting there with a bottle of wine and Sean was trying to stop me, and once again, I lashed out.”

Burke continued, telling her followers, “I’m trying to tell the sobriety story as honestly as I can. It has not been easy. I have had moments where I was very close to relapsing. Keep in mind, I’m still only 60 days sober watching this show. It was hard for me, and I’m sorry if you guys don’t like that it was hard for me, but it was.”

Burke Recently Came out as a Lesbian

VideoVideo related to real housewives star reveals violence in her marriage 2020-12-11T11:25:30-05:00

Ahead of last week’s episode, Burke announced that she now identifies as a lesbian. Burke sat down for an interview with GLAAD on December 2 to make the announcement. “I like women. I’m gay,” Burke said during the interview. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Burke continued, telling GLAAD that as of right now, she has no plans to divorce her husband. “We are in unchartered territories,” Burke explained. “Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley’s Daughter Faces Backlash on Instagram